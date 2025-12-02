Netflix Is Removing 5 Superhero Movies On January 1st (Full List)

Netflix revealed several superhero movies set to leave the service starting January 1. The streaming giant has been known to constantly cycle its catalog, adding and removing titles as various licensing deals expire and are renewed. This results in a near-monthly routine where various fan-favorites are present on the service one day, only to disappear the next.

As part of its most recent content update (via What's On Netflix), Netflix unveiled a new list of over 100 titles set to leave the streamer on January 1, 2026. This includes five superhero movies that have been on the platform in the U.S. for several months each.

It is unclear where each of these movies will next stream (if anywhere), meaning fans may only have a matter of weeks to watch each of them as part of a streamer's catalog.

All 5 Superhero Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2026

Aquaman & The Lost Kingdom

Warner Bros.

DC's final SnyderVerse (aka DCEU) movie has called Netflix home since early November. The super-powered Jason Momoa-led sequel tells the story of Momoa's Arthur Curry/Aquaman as he teams up with his former foe, Orm, to take down the villainous Black Manta.

Aquaman 2 was critically maligned upon release, marking what is seen as a subpar end to Warner Bros.' last attempt at a shared cinematic comic book universe.

Blue Beetle

Warner Bros.

Another DC film set to leave Netflix on January 1, 2026, is the fan-favorite Blue Beetle. Dubbed the second last movie in the ill-fated DCEU, Blue Beetle served as an origin story for a new on-screen hero in Jaime Reyes (played by Xolo Maridueña).

After uncovering an alien artifact known as the Scarab, Jaime takes on the superhero persona, clashing with the terrifying tech magnate Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon). Blue Beetle only just arrived on Netflix in November, something DC Studios head James Gunn celebrated online.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Sony Pictures

In a time before the MCU really took off, there were films like Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider franchise. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance was originally released in theaters in 2011, serving as a follow-up to Sony Pictures' 2007 original.

Once again focusing on Cage's Johnny Blaze (a motorcycle stuntman who has sold his soul to the devil), Spirit of Vengeance sees its titular hot-headed hero tasked with protecting a young boy whom a secret religious sect believes to be hunted by a demon.

Hulk

Paramount Pictures

Long before Mark Ruffalo ever suited up as Marvel's not-so-jolly green giant, Ang Lee's Hulk wowed audiences in theaters around the world. Coming to the big screen in 2003, Hulk starred Eric Bana as the titular scientist-turned-green-skinned-titan.

Marking the character's first full-length theatrical film, the early 00s superhero blockbuster would pave the path for Edward Norton's debut as the character in the MCU, and eventually Ruffalo (who currently plays Hulk in Marvel Studios' interconnected franchise).

Kick-Ass 2

Universal Pictures

The last of these superhero movies to get the boot from Netflix as the calendar turns is Kick-Ass 2. Based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr., the Kick-Ass sequel told an R-rated comic story centered on a teenage hero played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Kick-Ass 2 picks up several years after the first movie, following its titular hero as he contends with a supervillain team led by his former friend Chris D'Amico (played by Christopher Mintz-Plasse).