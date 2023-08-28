Nancy Drew Season 4 Streaming Release Date Gets Announced by Max

Nancy Drew Season 4's release on Max will come sooner rather than later.

Season 4 was the show's final season, with new episodes showcasing the Drew Crew's last batch of cases. The series made its Season 4 debut on The CW on May 31, 2023.

Nancy Crew's swansong revolved around the titular character and her friends' quest to investigate a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery which they thought had either been stolen or possibly risen.

When Will Nancy Drew Season 4 Stream on Max?

The CW

Max announced that The CW's Nancy Drew Season 4, consisting of 13 episodes, will start streaming on Friday, September 22.

Coincidentally, Max also confirmed that 2007's Nancy Drew movie and 2019's Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase will be removed from the service on September 30.

Although the show managed to wrap up several of its main storylines in the Season 4 finale, there was tension behind the scenes.

In August 2023, Nancy Drew executive producer Larry Teng, via Entertainment Weekly, expressed his frustrations on how the crew found out about the show's cancellation, calling out The CW's top executives for not telling them sooner:

"I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck. They have every right to turn a profit Which means canceling shows. But to have clearly known in advance and not tell us until a random call 3/4 into our season is just plain f---ing disrespect."

Nancy Drew's first three seasons are currently streaming on Max.

Will Max Revive Nancy Drew for Season 5?

Nancy Drew Season 4's arrival on Max is unsurprising because its first three seasons are available on the streaming service.

However, the showrunners' disappointment about the way they found out about the series' cancellation on The CW seems to hint that there is more story to tell for the Drew Crew.

That said, will Max renew Nancy Drew for Season 5?

Of course, this isn't the first time that such a scenario happened.

After NBC canceled Manifest, Netflix saved the series and gave it a 20-episode Season 4 to wrap up its story.

Despite that, there's a slim-to-none chance that Max will give Nancy Drew another season renewal, considering that the show managed to effectively showcase a worthwhile ending to the characters involved.