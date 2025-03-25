Following a delay, Netflix's My Happy Marriage finally has had its Season 2, Episode 12 release date confirmed.

Fans have been giddy to know when the hit romance anime will return, continuing the tale of young Miyo and her unlikely love story with the prickly but endearing Kiyoka Kudou.

Season 2 kicked off on the streamer back in January 2025, with new weekly episodes; however, audiences were shocked to find that the show then missed a week in mid-March, leaving some to wonder where the next episode was.

My Happy Marriage Confirms Season 2, Episode 12 Release

Netflix

After taking a week off, the release date for My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 has been announced.

This comes after the series missed a week from its regular schedule, causing some concern among fans eager to know what happens next.

Per an announcement from the My Happy Marriage production company, My Happy Marriage Season 2, Episode 12 now has a release date of Sunday, March 31, 2025.

According to Netflix Anime, the show skipping a week was not done intentionally, but was the result of some production delays behind the scenes on the series.

The official Netflix Anime X account, "Episode 12 of My Happy Marriage Season 2 [was] postponed due to production delays," with the streamer letting fans know it would update them with release news as soon as it became public:

"Notice of Episode Delay We regret to inform that episode 12 of 'My Happy Marriage' Season 2 has been postponed due to production delays. We apologize for the delay and will announce the streaming schedule as soon as it is confirmed."

Thankfully, the wait was just a short one, with the series being punted only one week. Now, Episode 12 will occupy that same 10 p.m. JST (8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT) the rest of the series to this point, just one week later than it was originally intended.

Something not mentioned in the update was how this will affect the rest of the My Happy Marriage season. Season 2 will have 13 episodes when everything is said and done, so there is one more chapter yet to be released beyond Episode 12.

If Episode 12 suffered production delays, there is a chance that the Season 2 finale may suffer the same fate. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

What Is Next For My Happy Marriage?

Netflix

With only two episodes left in My Happy Marriage Season 2, the future of the series will become top of mind for many.

There have been no further episodes beyond the end of Season 2 announced as of yet; however, that does not mean more are not coming.

The series has been a massive hit both in Japan and abroad. It has been branded as one of the biggest anime coming to Netflix in 2025, so it would make sense that a Season 3 would be greenlit not too long after the end of Season 2.

The light novel and manga series the show is based on is ongoing, so there is still plenty of narrative fodder for the show to address should a third season get the go-ahead.

Season 2 is likely to cover the events up to the end of Volume 6 of the source material, with Miyo Saimori and Kiyoka Kudou exchanging vows and committing to marriage after all this time of romantic courtship.

From there, Season 3 would likely pick up in Volume 7, with two more Volumes (at least released to this point) left to cover, if the powers that be should opt to go forward with even more.

Volume 7 follows the central couple as they plan their wedding and officially commit to one another for life. However, just as they get ready to tie the knot, Kiyoka is called away on another mission to take down a dangerous supernatural threat.

My Happy Marriage is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about another hit anime now streaming on Netflix here.