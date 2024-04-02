MW3 Season 3 Release Date, Battle Pass Details & Everything We Know

With Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 imminent, fans are itching to know the update's exact release date.

Activision's latest multiplayer shooter (which launched in November 2023) has continued the Call of Duty (COD) franchise's long-running trend of providing gamers with white-knuckling competitive action.

While the latest entry to the series was not met with the typical fanfare the series is known for (sitting at franchise-low 56 on Metacritic), Activision and its stable of COD studios have continued to update MW3 with seasonal content drops including new maps, gear, and a Battle Pass to chase.

When Will Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 Be Released?

MW3 Season 3

The MW3 Season 3 release date is set on all platforms (including the newly released Call of Duty: Mobile), coming on Wednesday, April 3.

The launch will hit all regions simultaneously, with the update going live at 9 a.m. PT/ noon ET.

Here is a list of timezones for MW3 Season 3's release:

9 a.m. PT - Los Angeles

Noon ET - New York City

5 p.m. GMT - London

6 p.m. CEST - Paris

1 a.m. JST on Apr. 4 - Tokyo

Those looking to get in on the action as soon as possible, if the game follows past season trends, players should be given the option to download the update roughly 24 hours before the season officially goes live.

Expected Content in MW3 Season 3

Fans should be excited for what is to come in MW3 Season 3. There is plenty of planned content coming to the game's online suite across Warzone, Zombies, and traditional multiplayer.

Developer Sledgehammer Games has gone as far as saying, that Season 3 is "one of the biggest content drops in Call of Duty history" (via The Call of Duty blog).

This will come with several new weapons, maps, game modes, and skins.

The six new multiplayer maps plays can enjoy include four that will come with the season's launch and two more that will be made avaliable mid-season.

"6 Star" (a take on a high-end skyscraper-topping Dubai resort), "Emergency" (a map based in a wartorn hospital), "Growhouse" (a remastered Call of Duty: Vanguard map), and "Tanked" (based on the aquarium location seen in Call of Duty: Warzone), will be ready to play with Season 3's debut.

A returning Call of Duty: Warzone map will also be made available as a part of Season 3. The fondly-remembered "Rebirth Island" will come back into rotation for the popular battle royale mode, bringing with it 11 points of interest for gamers to duke it out in.

MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass Info

MW3 Season 3

Of course, with any new Call of Duty season, there will be a new Battle Pass for gamers to work their way through.

The MW3 Season 3 Battle Pass will be avaliable for purchase as soon as the update goes live, adding weapons, operators, and skins to chase.

As a bonus for buying the Season 3 Battle Pass, fans will be treated with an exclusive Snoop Dog skin, bringing the rap icon back into the world of Call of Duty.

Other operators cans can expect to unlock as a part of the Season 3 Battle Pass include Banshee and Hush, two "supremely adept KorTac fighters" who come sporting some stellar-looking mercenary gear.

Also set to debut as a part of the Season 3 Battle Pass are four new weapons.

The FJX Horus sub-machine gun, MORS sniper rifle, and Gladiator melee punch knife will be avaliable on day one, with the BAL-27 assault rifle coming later in the season.

New MW3 Season 3 Game Modes

Debuting as a part of MW3 Season 3 will be four game modes (some new to MW3 and others to the franchise as a whole).

The four game modes coming to the multiplayer shooter are "One in the Chamber," "Capture the Flag," "Minefield," and "Escort."

"One in the Chamber" (a free-for-all where players have one bullet to take out their enemy) and "Capture the Flag" (an objective-type mode centered on securing the enemy flag) are both returning favorites for the Call of Duty series.

Meanwhile, "Minefield" (a variant to any mode in the game where downed players drop a proximity mine) and "Escort" (an objective-type mode where players must attack or defend a moving payload) are entirely new to the franchise.

Both "Capture the Flag" and "One in the Chamber" will be available as a part of Season 3's launch; however, "Minefield" and "Escort" will come mid-season.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 3 launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on Wednesday, April 3.

Read more about gaming on The Direct:

Ark: Scorched Earth Release Time Gets Exciting Update (Official)

Persona 6 Release, News, Leaks & Everything We Know

Marvel Rivals Game: How to Sign-Up for Alpha & Beta Stages

Will Stellar Blade Ever Release on Xbox?