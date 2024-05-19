Here's the exact time and date of Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 19's upcoming release.

Mushoku Tensei follows a jobless, overweight man who dies and is reincarnated in a fantasy world. Retaining memories of his past life, he is reborn as Rudeus Greyrat and is determined to live his new life to the fullest and without regrets.

The second part of the anime's Season 2 premiered on April 8, and the latest episode, "Turning Point 3," was released on May 13.

Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 19 Release

Mushoku Tensei

Fans of Mushoku Tensei can mark their calendars for the release of Season 2, Episode 19, titled "Sabaku no Tabi (translated to "Desert Journey").

The episode will air on Monday, May 27 at 12:00 a.m. JST. Oddly, the Japanese TV station Tokyo MX is promoting the episode as part of its Sunday, May 26 programming lineup due to the midnight timing.

This means fans in the United States can stream Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 19 on Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) on Crunchyroll.

What Happened in Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 18?

Ahead of the upcoming release of Mushoku Tensei Season 2, Episode 19, here's a spoiler-filled reminder and recap of the latest episode.

Before the events of Episode 18, Season 2 had been following Rudeus, heartbroken after Eris left him. He joined the party Counter Arrow and regained his will to live through their adventures.

At the Ranoa University of Magic, he reconnected with Sylphie (disguised as Fitz), explored teleportation magic, and resolved his impotence, leading to his engagement with Sylphie.

During Season 2, Episode 18, "Turning Point 3," Rudeus spent several months with Sylphie and his sisters, writing a book about Ruijerd, assisting Nanohoshi in her experiments, and helping Cliff develop a device to counteract Elinalise's curse.

One day, Sylphie informed Rudeus that she was pregnant, naturally overwhelming him with emotion at the thought of becoming a father.

Shortly after, Rudeus received a letter from Geese revealing that the mission to rescue Zenith was proving more difficult than expected and required his assistance.

The Human-God warned Rudeus that the journey to Begaritt and back would take at least two years, causing him to miss the birth of his child. He advised him to have relations with Linia or Pursena.

Conflicted, Rudeus decided to help Paul rescue Zenith after Norn confronted him, realizing he was the only one strong enough to undertake the journey.

The entirety of Season 1 and Season 2, Episodes 1-18 of Mushoku Tensei are streaming now on Crunchyroll. Season 2, Episode 19 is scheduled to air on Monday, May 27 at midnight JST.