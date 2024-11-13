Mushoku Tensei Season 3: All Confirmed Details & Everything We Know

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 is on the way following major praise for the show's first two seasons from anime fans.

Based on the manga of the same name, Mushoku Tensei tells the tale of a 34-year-old overweight and out-of-work man who, after tragically dying, reawakens in a mysterious fantasy world with all his memories intact. He then seeks to live his new life to the fullest without regret or self-pity.

Season 2 of the anime series debuted earlier this year, ending its 25-episode run in July.

When Will Mushoku Tensei Season 3 Come Out?

Mushoku Tensei

Mushoku Tensei Season 3 has been officially confirmed, but a specific release date has not been made public.

The announcement of this third season came to close out the second part of Season 2, simply revealing that the series was in production yet again without any other information (via Game Rant).

Looking back at past releases in the series, one may be able to discern when Season 3 may eventually see the light of day.

Season 1 was released in two parts from January to March 2021 and then October to December of that same year. Season 2 was announced shortly after that before making its debut about 18 months later, running (again in two parts) from July to September 2023 and then April to July 2024.

Based on this, it can be assumed Season 3 will take roughly a year and a half before it is ready. This would put a Mushoku Tensei Season 3 release date somewhere in early 2026.

The animation studio behind Mushoku Tensei, Studio Bind, has a couple of projects on the book but nothing that should hold them back from getting Season 3 of the animated fantasy series out the door.

The renowned animation team has two titles on its plate ahead of the new season of Mushoku Tensei.

First, Hana wa Saku, Shura no Gotoku from the team is set to debut in January 2025, so work on that project is likely almost done. After that, the Ruri no Hōseki anime adaptation, which has a nebulous 2025 release date, will make its debut

That means that the studio should have no problem starting full work on Mushoku Tensei early in 2025, prepping for a release sometime in the year after.

What Will Happen in Mushoku Tensei Season 3?

Fans can anticipate another action-packed season of TV when Mushoku Tensei Season 3 does eventually see the light of day.

Season 2 ended with a bang as the series' central reincarnated adventurer, Rudeus Greyrat, finally acknowledged the life lessons imparted to him by his father in his past life.

Rudeus has spent the last two seasons trying to live out his new life to the fullest after dying in a past life, calling his prior existence inconsequential and meaningless.

Seeing as the rest of the series thus far has been a fairly faithful adaptation of the source material, Season 3 will likely pick up with the events of Volume 14 of the Mushoku Tensei light novel.

This sees the start of what is known as the Summoning Arc of the Mushoku Tensei story. The Summoning Arc follows Rudeus, Nanahoshi, and the rest of the adventuring group traversing a Dragon Tribe official Perugius Dola’s floating fortress in search of a new type of magic.

Season 2's ending also teased the potential return of Eris, the first woman to break Rudeus' heart back in Season 1.

As the Season 2 finale's credits rolled, Eris could be seen with her back standing to the camera, perhaps, hinting that she could be coming back for the show's incoming third season.

Mushoku Tensei is now streaming on Crunchyroll in the U.S.