Mrs. Davis Season 2 Prospects Addressed by Peacock Series Actor (Exclusive)

While there is no word on the official status of Mrs. Davis, at least one of the stars behind the Betty Gilpin-led Peacock show is down for a Season 2.

The show takes place in an alternate world where a sentient AI named Mrs. Davis runs the world. Gilpin's nun character, Simone, is intent on destroying it—but in order to do that, she will need to track down the Holy Grail itself.

The final episode of Season 1 aired on May 18, 2023. Since then, the show has not been renewed or canceled.

Mrs. Davis Star Is Game for a Season 2

Peacock

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, while promoting his new Amazon Studios series The Sticky, Mrs. Davis star Chris Diamantopoulos revealed if he would be interested in working on a Season 2 of the fan-favorite Peacock series.

Diamantopoulos played JQ in Mrs. Davis, the leader of the last remaining resistance group against the AI the series was named after.

The star confirmed that he and his fellow lead stars Jake McDorman and Betty Gilpin "would do it in a heartbeat:"

"Man, listen, I'll tell you this. Jake [McDorman], Betty [Gilpin] and I, we would do it in a heartbeat. And working with those two was a dream. I mean, look, I loved working with Damon Lindelof. I loved being able to play sort of the guy who lived in the ranch between Russell Crowe's ranch and the Hemsworth's ranch. You know, it was just in the middle, and all of them went and became successful, and he was just JQ. It was super fun. That was, I had a ball."

On what would be next for JQ, Diamantopoulos teased that it would involve him "trying to find his way back, exacting his vengeance:"

"It would be interesting... I mean, we find him basically broken back at the beginning, right, trying to earn his living as a poker player in an industry where everyone's been given all the tips and tricks by this AI. I see it as sort of like, remember when in 'Rocky IV,' when he has to go back to his roots, back to basics? I think JQ, the hair grows out, the beard grows out, and he goes back to, like, It's go time. JQR, in the forest, trying to find his way back, exacting his vengeance."

Will a Season 2 of Mrs. Davis Happen?

Sadly, the odds of a Mrs. Davis Season 2 are slim, and that might be putting it lightly. The fact that the show has still not been canceled or renewed a year and a half after its most recent episode is concerning.

Ahead of its Emmy run, the project was also switched from being an ongoing series to a limited series—which does not speak well for the chances of more episodes.

Thankfully, generally speaking, Mrs. Davis does work perfectly with the one season it releases.

Sure, there are some possible plot threads left dangling, but generally, it is all wrapped up satisfyingly. Jesus Christ finally found peace, Mrs. Davis is (supposedly) offline, and the world is now left to figure its problems out.

Fans of the series who want to see more from the people who made it can also look forward to the upcoming DC Studios series Lanterns, which is co-written and executive produced by Damon Lindelof, who was the showrunner on Mrs. Davis.

Mrs. Davis is now streaming on Peacock.