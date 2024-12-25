Laid Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Peacock Showrunners

The showrunners behind Peacock’s latest raunchy comedy, Laid, offered a hopeful update for a possible Season 2.

The series, which stars Stephanie Hsu and Zosia Mamet, follows Hsu’s Ruby as she starts to realize that everyone she has ever slept with is starting to die off—in the order she slept with them. As more complications enter the situation, she becomes determined to figure out why it's all happening and how to stop it.

The project was actually originally based on an Australian show from 2011, though it has undergone some changes for its American adaptation. Only one season of Laid has been confirmed, and all episodes are now available for audiences to watch.

"We Know What We Would Want to Do [for Season 2]..."

The Direct’s Russ Milheim sat down with Laid showrunners Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Bradford, who shared their thoughts on the series' future.

Both Bradford Khan seemed confident in their long-term plans for the show, with Khan noting specifically that "a couple of seasons would be ideal:"

Sally Bradford: Definitely, I think it could go beyond one, yeah, and the first season ended on a note of, like, what happens next? Where does this go? And giving us some more territory to cover. I don't know if this is an eight or nine-season show. Bradford: I think having small orders like we [have]. Because this is eight [episodes], I think is good, because I think we took everything we wanted to do, we tried to jam it in. I mean, there were so many things we wanted to do that we actually didn't have time for. So it's a quick-paced show. Nahnatchka Khan: I think a couple seasons would be ideal. Definitely Season 2, we know what we would want to do, so that would be great.

What Will Laid Season 2 Look Like?

It shouldn't be surprising to anyone that the creators of the show hope for more seasons. After all, the original Australian show has a Season 2.

Though, at the end of the day, the two are quite different. So, fans shouldn't expect the next batch of installments to be too similar.

Season 1 ended with Stephanie Hsu’s Ruby learning that she failed to stop the curse and that Andre Hyland’s Zack is still fated to die. On top of that, Ruby’s father, played by François Chau, shows up at her doorstep, claiming that he knows exactly what’s happening to her—and that it happened to him too.

Needless to say, there’s plenty of dramatic potential for more storylines. Maybe poor Richie can even be given another chance with Ruby!

Currently, the show is still not renewed for Season 2, and viewership numbers are unavailable. Critically, it’s landing well, sitting at a 96% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 24 reviews.

Laid is now streaming on Peacock.