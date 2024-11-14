What Happened to Josh from Moonshiners? Accident Details Breakdown

Newcomers to Moonshiners' latest season might be curious about Josh Owens' recovery from last year's accident.

Moonshiners is a Discovery Channel docudrama about the dramatized lives of people who "illegally" produce moonshine across the Appalachian Mountains. Season 13 of Moonshiners' cast was filled out by Tim Smith, Digger, and many more.

For those who watched the Season 13 premiere, one of the cast members, Josh Owen, was seen confined to a bed and wheelchair after a terrible accident. He still participated in the show and made moonshine like the rest of the cast, but fans might wonder how he's recovered since the accident.

Motorcycle Accident Left Josh Owens Wheelchair-Bound

On March 4, 2023, Moonshiners star Josh Owens took part in a motorcycle race at Florida's Daytona International Speedway, where he lost traction around the race's final turn, hitting the wall at 80 miles per hour. It resulted in several broken bones, including his neck, back, left arm, and legs.

After recovering from a 10-day coma, Owens was wheelchair-bound from the accident and faced with medical bills from the hospital that devastated him financially. Thankfully, his community was there for him, and fellow Moonshiners castmate Steven "Tickle" Ray helped organize a fundraiser for the reality TV star at the local Rocky Mount Smokehouse.

The community also celebrated Owens' birthday at the barbecue restaurant. The Moonshiners star was thankful for the outpour of support and said that it was "humbling and so appreciated:"

“I’m just an ol’ county boy who happens to be on TV. I’m blessed by God to be given a second chance at life, and the opportunity to leave a better legacy. The support is humbling and so appreciated.”

Moonshiners Star on His Feet for Season 14

Despite his injuries, Josh Owens appeared in the premiere of Moonshiners Season 13 just three months after the accident, stuck in bed and his wheelchair. He was understandably frustrated that he wasn't recovering fast enough to return to work to the empathy and support of his friends and castmates.

However, in the premiere of Season 14 of Moonshiners, Owens is on his feet again. Speaking briefly of the accident and his recovery, Owens said that "last year was about getting back up on my feet:"

"I've had a really hard time over the last year recovering from my accident... Last year was about getting back up on my feet. But this year, I got big plans."

Season 14 of Moonshiners airs on the Discovery Channel every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET and later steam on Max.