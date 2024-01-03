Tim Smith and Digger, alongside franchise mainstays, return in 2024 as they hunt and retrieve moonshine in Moonshiners Season 13.

The docudrama from Discovery Channel unpacks the manufacturing and distribution of moonshines, leading to how distillers ultimately produce the best-tasting spirits in the United States.

Moonshiners Season 13 premiered on Max on January 2.

Every Main Cast Member of Moonshiners Season 13

Mark

Mark

Growing up as a local moonshine expert, Mark served as a former employee and still-builder for famous moonshiner Popcorn Sutton.

Mark's passion for moonshine is undeniable, and he does his magic alongside his distilling partner, Digger. They even have a distillery named Sugarlands Distilling Company.

Mark returns in Season 13, Episode 1 to seek Kelly's assistance for some supplies for their distillery.

Digger

Digger

Digger is Mark Ramsey's longtime distilling partner whom Popcorn Sutton trained.

As an expert moonshiner, Digger creates new recipes spearheaded by fresh ingredients to develop a unique taste anchored by moonshine.

Outside of his moonshine-infused exploits, Digger is usually the happy-go-lucky member of the group despite the threat of law enforcement that surrounds them.

In Season 13, Mark and Digger express their desire to build an empire, with the latter saying, "I want to go big before I go home."

Kelly

Kelly

Kelly is a moonshiner and Mark and Digger's business partner who is a master in acquiring raw and large ingredients for anything.

Mark describes Kelly as the "guru when it comes to sourcing anything."

Kelly shows several gallons of undrinkable beer to Mark and Digger in the Season 13 premiere to tell them about his idea of turning all of it into liquor wheat.

Josh

Josh

As an outlaw moonshiner and high-octane thrill seeker, Josh will do anything to succeed in life.

However, Season 13 begins with Josh in crutches due to an injury he suffered from a bike racing competition in the Daytona 500 race track. The moonshiner shattered 16 bones in the process (thankfully, he's okay).

Josh badly wants to return to work despite his injuries, telling the producers, "No is not part of [his] vocabulary."

Kenny

Kenny

Kenny returns in Season 13 with his cousin Henry to continue their path to find and uncover more secrets about moonshine. Kenny and Henry's mentor is famous moonshiner Amos Law.

Kenny and Henry visit Josh to check on his condition in the Season 13 premiere, with them telling their colleague that it will be a while before he gets back to work due to his injuries.

Henry

Henry

Another moonshiner who is part of the growing cast of Moonshiners Season 13 is Henry.

Henry joins his cousin and fellow moonshiner, Kenny, in telling the bad news to Josh that he's still unfit to return to work.

Steven Ray Tickle

Steven Ray Tickle

Steven Ray Tickle is a fan-favorite moonshiner who is known for being at the center of controversy because he has been arrested several times in the past.

Despite that, the local moonshiner is still going strong in Season 13 and returns to turn moonshine into profit.

Tim Smith recruits Tickle to clear out a barn full of illegal evidence. He is assigned to spearhead the operation since, in his own words, he likes to be the one to do the dirty work for his team.

Howard

Howard

Alongside Tim and Tickle, Howard joins the clearing operation of the barn full of evidence.

During their mission, Tickle finds a mason jar full of liquor that they made from Season 1, and they celebrate by drinking some of it together.

Tim Smith

Tim Smith

Season 13 begins with Tim Smith recruiting old friends, namely Tickle and Howard, to remove potential evidence in an unused barn in Pittsylvania County so that law enforcement can't use it against them.

Mike

Mike

In Hayward, California, Mike joins Jerry as they receive a call from a Maggie Valley moonshiner boss, Robert.

In Season 12, Mike clashes with fellow moonshiner Richard because he discovers that the latter has been selling moonshine to his customers.

Mike seeks revenge by destroying some of Richard's property, which includes $3,000 worth of moonshine and (accidentally) some of Mark and Digger's copper still.

Season 13 highlights a tense confrontation between Mike and Digger over the turf war.

Butterbean

Butterbean

Butterbean enters the picture as the one accompanying Josh during his tough ordeal.

While Henry and Kenny tell Josh that he is unfit to go back to the field, Butterbean gives a piece of worthwhile advice to him, telling him that he can accomplish anything with discipline.

Butterbean is a former heavyweight boxer, MMA fighter, and an "overall badass" according to Josh.

Amanda

Amanda

Amanda is a female moonshiner who helps Mark, Digger, and Kelly open the beer cans to turn them into liquor wheat.

She describes the plan as "messy" yet they still push through.

Richard

Richard

Richard is Mark's rival and fellow moonshiner who wants to seek revenge against him for destroying his stockpile of moonshine.

It is revealed in Season 13, Episode 1 that the liquor stash inadvertently destroyed by Mike from Richard's still is from Mark and Digger's stock, costing a whopping $4,000.

Digger confronts Mark and Richard over that, with Robert (the mediator) telling them to sort it out before law enforcement steps in.

Moonshiners Season 13 is now streaming on Max.