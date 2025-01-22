Fans have been itching to know the specific relationship status of Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury.

The pair of reality TV stars are the focus of the new Amazon Prime Video mini-series Molly-Mae: Behind It All, following Hague in the time since she split with Fury.

The two met as contestants on the hit reality show Love Island UK, appearing on Season 5 in 2019.

Molly Mae & Tommy's Relationship Status Confirmed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

The new Prime Video mini-series, Molly-Mae: Behind It All, makes it abundantly clear that Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are no longer together, but how the pair ultimately split requires some explanation.

Fans of the hit English reality series Love Island UK will remember Molly-Mae and Tommy from their appearance in the 2019 season of the show, where the two met each other for the first time, and, ultimately, found love.

The couple ended up being named the runner-up in their Love Island Season, just missing out on the £50,000 grand prize. They ended up staying together long after the series.

In their time together, Tommy and Molly-Mae welcomed a baby girl, Bambi, on January 23, 2023 (via iTV). They eventually got engaged several months later, with Tommy popping the question in July of that same year.

However, that is when trouble began to strike. The couple stepped back from the spotlight shortly after their engagement, publicly calling it quits in August 2024 (per BBC).

The specific reason for the pair's break up still remains unclear, with a public statement provided by the couple not exactly lining up with rumors on the subject.

Various tabloids at the time speculated that Fury had cheated on Hague, gotten another woman pregnant in the process, and then the two parted ways. however, Fury denies these claims.

In a January 2025 interview with Men's Health, Fury called these cheating allegations "complete and utter bollocks," citing " a problem with alcohol" as the reason for the breakup:

"It does feel like those rules don’t apply me. With my breakup with Molly, there's been so much shit in the papers every single day for the past six months, but if it's not come from my mouth or Molly's mouth, it's complete and utter bullshit. All I've been seeing for the past six months is 'Cheater!,' 'He slept with me!,' 'He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!' Complete and utter bollocks. We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore."

"It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink," Fury continued, saying, "I went through a lot and my breakup was in front of the whole world:"

"It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.

People go through different things in life. I’m 25 years old. I went through a lot and my breakup was in front of the whole world. It was talked about on 'Good Morning Britain' and I’ve received so much hate for it. The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ Not one person said that."

He remarked that "cheating was never a thing," positing that "You can ask Molly this yourself:"

"Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing. You need to get a grip of it. If you're in the same spot as me, where you just think that it's going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That's the cycle of it.

I've got myself out of that now, but I just wish people would've taken some time out, rather than giving me so much shit every day, to think maybe there was more going on."

Hague corroborated these drinking claims, saying, "Tommy never 'had an alcohol problem' but alcohol certainly caused problems in their relationship" (via Grazia):

"Tommy never 'had an alcohol problem' but alcohol certainly caused problems in their relationship. 'It got to a point where I wasn't really looking forward to anything because alcohol affected it so much.'"

She, however, never outright denied the cheating rumors, like Fury had, admitting in the wake of their breakup, "Over the past year or so I have become so much more aware of the things that have been going on that I was naive to for so long:"

"Over the past year or so I have become so much more aware of the things that have been going on that I was naive to for so long. I still don't think I know the full picture. I think there's a lot I don't know."

The pair remained separated since their split and have continued co-parenting their daughter.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Read more about Prime Video's upcoming TV projects here.