Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 could be set for an imminent Disney+ release if series trends are to be believed.

The animated show (aka Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) has been wowing kids worldwide since 2015, telling the story of two Parisian teenagers who take on super-powered alter-egos to protect the city from various supervillains.

Stateside, Disney acquired the series, and new episodes air on Disney Channel and Disney XD before eventually streaming on Disney+.

Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Disney+ Streaming Projections

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

New release information could indicate when Mirculaous Ladybug Season 6 will start streaming on Disney+.

The hit children's show recently debuted on linear TV in France and the U.S., which usually serves as a bellwether for when the show will eventually hit the Disney-owned streamer.

After leaks of a late January release date (read more about the Miraculous Ladybug release leaks here), the beloved animated series finally made its U.S. TV debut on Saturday, January 25.

Season 6 will run on Disney Channel and Disney XD in the U.S. through sometime in June or July, including another 26 new episodes for the long-running series. However, its terrestrial TV premiere may hint at when the show's eventual Disney+ release will happen.

In recent seasons, new episodes of Miraculous Ladybug have come to the streamer several months after their linear TV debut (anywhere between two and five months).

Season 4 premiered in France in April 2021 and in the U.S. in June 2021. It then arrived on Disney+—after its streaming rights were acquired by Disney that same year (via Kid Screen)—in September 2021 (five months after the French premiere and only three months after the U.S.).

New episodes of Season 5 debuted simultaneously in France and the U.S. in October 2022. The first nine episodes of the new season came to Disney+ two months after their premiere in December 2022 (via Disney+).

This likely means Season 6 will debut on Disney+ sometime this spring. It seems most sensible to release it around April 205, two months after the new episodes premiered on French and U.S. TV.

What Is Next for Miraculous Ladybug?

As fans eagerly wait for Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 to come to Disney+, questions will arise about what is next for the uber-popular animated series.

The show's seventh season has been greenlit and will have 26 episodes yet again. Season 7 was first confirmed by Variety in December 2024, coming with a nebulous 2026 release window. Production on the new episodes is reportedly ongoing.

Anything beyond Season 7 has not yet been reported, though. Some have speculated the series may end after its seventh season, but the data may be pointing elsewhere.

Miraculous Ladybug has proven to be a juggernaut in its five-and-a-bit seasons.

The show constantly appears in Disney+'s most-streamed TV rankings, making it a serious draw in the U.S. Because of this, a potential Season 8 could continue to capitalize on its worldwide popularity.

Another direction the series could go is on the big screen. A Miraculous Ladybug theatrical movie was released in July 2023, and the series has also seen several made-for-TV movies.

If the show's popularity grew at this level, another theatrical movie or a few more feature-length TV specials would not be surprising.

Miraculous Ladybug Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Disney+.