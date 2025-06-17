Disney+ Finally Announces Miraculous Ladybug Season 6's Streaming Debut

Disney recently confirmed the official Disney+ release date for Miraculous Ladybug Season 6, and families will be glad to hear that it will be very soon. Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 already premiered on network television in multiple countries, including the United States. For example, Season 6 episodes debuted on Disney Channel on January 25, 2025, over a year after Season 5 ended. Since then, Season 6 has been available to watch for free on different platforms such as YouTube and DisneyNOW.

Miraculous Ladybug (its full title is Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir) Season 6 will officially premiere on Disney+ on July 2, 2025, with multiple episodes coming out all on that one day. This comes after the episodes already debuted on Disney Channel.

According to a press release from Disney, the first eight episodes of Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 will all drop at the same time on Disney+ on July 2, 2025 at 3 a.m. ET. The release dates for the other episodes of Season 6 have not been revealed yet.

Miraculous Ladybug is an animated superhero series that focuses on two teenagers who protect their city (Paris, France) from supervillains.

When Will Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 Release on Disney Plus?

While Disney has confirmed that Miraculous Ladybug Season 6 will premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform on July 2, the House of Mouse has not specified when the rest of the episodes will come out.

For reference, 26 episodes will eventually comprise Season 6, so the eight installments that will be dropped on Disney+ are nowhere near the entire season. This is consistent with previous seasons of the popular show (find out just how well Miraculous Ladybug performs here), as all of them, aside from Season 5, have contained 26 episodes.

In the past, Disney+ has added batches of episodes to the streaming service. For Season 5, depending on which country or region the subscriber was in, a certain number of episodes were dropped all at once. Then, a bit later, another batch would come out.

The remaining episodes of Season 6 will likely be handled the same way since the first eight episodes will all be released at the same time. However, Disney has not revealed exactly when the other batches will come out.