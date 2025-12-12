Merv Movie Ending Reveals If the Dog Dies - And What Happens to Him

Amazon Prime Video's new romance comedy movie, Merv, reveals if the titular dog dies, and its ending unpacks the truth behind his condition. Merv follows the story of an estranged couple, Russ (played by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox) and Anna (Zooey Deschanel), as they decided to co-parent their dog (Merv) after they learned that he was suffering from depression after they broke up. As a result, the pair decided to spend a vacation in Florida to help Merv recover, but spending time together led to awkward moments and the rekindling of unresolved feelings.

Merv served as the glue that kept the story together for Russ and Anna (quite literally) since his current predicament forced them to stay in touch and even spend some alone time with each other (which includes a visit to Russ' parents). However, they couldn't seem to have an honest conversation about their breakup, which explains why Merv's depression was getting worse.

Does the Dog Die In Merv 2025 Movie?

While there were moments that sparks flew between Anna and Russ in Merv, it was clear that they would never be okay if they didn't address the elephant in the room: the reason why they broke up. Doing this would eventually solve their problems, and it would cure Merv's depression.

For a moment, audiences were led to believe that Anna and Russ would eventually reunite. Still, there were hurdles, such as Jocelyn, a new love interest for Russ, who is also a dog owner, and their own respective issues with each other. It even came to a point that Jocelyn kissed Russ, but he chose not to pursue her because he still had feelings for Anna.

At the 1:15:27 mark of the movie, following Russ' guilt over kissing Jocelyn, Merv disappeared after Russ passed out on the beach. A panicked Russ looked everywhere, but the movie eventually confirmed that Merv did not die; he had simply gone to Anna's room for comfort.

This inciting event led to an honest conversation between Russ and Anna, with the movie finally revealing why they had broken up. It turned out that Anna couldn't give birth, and she chose to push Russ away instead of accompanying each other amid the tragic revelation. Co-parenting Merv was the glue that kept them together, making it harder for Russ to move on because he knew he was still in love with Anna. However, he had to make a choice because he knew he couldn't move forward if this situation continues.

Russ eventually let Merv go by giving him to Anna so that he could finally move on. Although Anna wanted to get back together with Russ, he chose not to accept her plea because he was unsure how they would address their relationship if future problems arose.

After parting ways with Merv, Russ tried to fix his life, getting new glasses and adopting a new dog for his fresh start, but it was clear that something was missing. Merv's ending showed Russ and Anna reconciling during a chance encounter, with both of them admitting that they couldn't stop thinking about each other. They eventually got back together, and this new status quo would mean that Merv would be okay in the foreseeable future, since his parents would be with him no matter what.

Why 'Merv's Ending Proves Russ & Anna Are Perfect for Each Other

Merv's ending delivers a powerful message that those in a relationship should be brave enough to communicate their problems, even if it produces an uncomfortable situation. The titular dog acted as a tool in helping Russ and Anna realize their flaws, and that's okay.

It was also evident that Merv needed to be on the brink (due to his depression) for the pair to eventually make a "last resort" kind of move to fix the issue, and they did so by going on an impromptu vacation and reigniting the spark they once lost.

Ultimately, the movie established that Russ and Anna are perfect fur parents for Merv because they have already found the right balance in raising their beloved dog. If anything, Merv somewhat knew that his parents would sort it out, and thankfully, they did in the end.