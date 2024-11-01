Who Is Megan Best? 4 Things To Know About Time Cut Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Time Cut, about a girl who travels back to 2003 to stop a serial killer from murdering her sister, stars a young actress from Winnipeg, Canada named Megan Best as Emmy.

Netflix's newest film, Time Cut, features many up-and-coming stars, such as Outer Banks' Madison Bailey and Ginny & Georgia's (which recently received a huge Season 3 announcement) Antonia Gentry. However, thanks to her role as Emmy in the movie, many fans now have an eye on Megan Best.

Time Cut premiered on Netflix on October 30, just in time for Halloween.

Meet Megan Best - Biography Details

Megan Best First Starred as an Extra in A Dog's Purpose

Megan started acting as an extra in the movie A Dog's Purpose.

In an interview with Survive the Shows (shared via YouTube) that was conducted in July 2023, Megan revealed how she felt about acting growing up, specifically that it seemed like something unattainable from her point of view:

"Well, I think I was probably very theatrical from a young age. I don't know if I, like, knew it. So, I'm from Winnipeg, and I think growing up I just felt like that was such an unrealistic goal, being an actress. I was like, 'Oh, if you want to be an actress you have to be born in Hollywood, or New York, or something like that.'"

However, the young actress explained how she came to learn that A Dog's Purpose was shooting in her hometown and revealed that it was her mother who encouraged her to apply:

"Several years ago there was a movie that came to Winnipeg called 'A Dog's Purpose,' and my mom saw this ad in the newspaper for extras and she was like, 'Oh, it's a dog movie. You love dogs and you love movies, you should apply.'"

According to Megan, she had to wait "for five hours" before she could turn in her application to be an extra, but the waiting was worth it because after she got chosen, she stated that "[she] thought it was the coolest thing in the world:"

"And so, there was this huge casting call for two or three-thousand extras or something crazy like that at, I think it was the Fairmont in Winnipeg. And we all lined up, I went with my best friend and we lined up for five hours. We got to the front of the line finally and we handed them our little application, and then I ended up getting chosen to do some extra work and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world."

Megan also said that "[she] just fell in love" with being on set and experiencing the environment of a film production, which ultimately made her realize that she wanted her career to be in acting:

"I got to set and I just fell in love with it. I loved being on set. I didn't care if I was a background actor. I mean, I thought that the actors' jobs looked so cool, but I just knew that no matter what I did, I was like, 'I need to be here in this environment for the rest of my life.'"

Megan Got Her Acting Start in Winnipeg, Canada

In the same interview, Megan also revealed how she got into acting after her work in A Dog's Purpose, specifically recalling that a friend introduced her to someone who could help her find "more background work."

According to Megan, her contact also recommended she join an acting class, which she did with a friend from her school:

"I had a friend that did modeling, and modeling and acting are very closely tied together in Winnipeg, so she set me up with this lady who had some insight in how I could do more background work. I met with her and she was like, 'If you're interested in doing a couple of lines if a movie comes and they're looking for local actors, you should take this acting class.' So, I went to this acting class and one of my friends that I was actually doing a play with in high school took this class, so we went together."

The Time Cut actress also talked about how "someone who worked in one of the casting offices in Winnipeg came to watch" the class while scouting up-and-coming talent and encouraged her to audition for a particular film.

Unfortunately, Megan didn't get the part but was encouraged to keep trying:

"And then, one of the weeks, someone who worked in one of the casting offices in Winnipeg came to watch, and I guess look for young actors. And he said, 'You should come audition for this movie,' and I did, and I didn't get it, but I think I got pretty close on it, and I think they just kind of said, 'If this is something that you want to do, you should keep trying, because it seems like you really love it and this may be something that might be a good fit for you.'"

Megan did persevere and was eventually hired by casting directors:

"So, I just kept trying, and, eventually they hired me. The casting directors in Winnipeg are so, so wonderful, and I love them to pieces. And now I'm here."

Megan Previously Starred in Nobody & The Watchful Eye

Netflix's Time Cut is Megan Best's biggest role so far in her young career, but she has been cast in other major productions prior.

For example, she starred in Nobody (featuring Bob Odenkirk) as a woman on the bus and in the Freeform series The Watchful Eye as Darcy Ayres.

It is also worth noting that her first major production role came in Syfy's Channel Zero, a horror anthology series.

Megan Led Her Own Movie With Confessions of a Cam Girl

After starring in A Watchful Eye, Nobody, and some other projects, Megan auditioned for the lead role in a Lifetime film titled Confessions of a Cam Girl.

Megan ultimately landed the role, which saw her playing the main character named Kristen. Based on real stories, the movie follows Kristen as she starts an explicit online content page to raise money to go to fashion school.

However, everything goes wrong. She gets tangled up when one of her fans becomes too attached, and her family starts to suspect something is up.

In an interview with TVMEG (shared via YouTube), Megan was asked about her role in Confessions of a Cam Girl, specifically about her experience on set.

Ultimately, Megan revealed that, although the film "is pretty dark," she met some great people and developed close relationships with all of her co-stars:

"Every day was so fun because we had a really good group of people. Other than the movie itself, (which) is pretty dark, when we weren't filming, everyone was just light and airy and just having a great time. The party scene was really fun with the kids that played my friends. Josh (Bogert), Vienna (Leacock), Forrest (Anthony), and Gina (Vultaggio), we all got very close very quickly. We only had a couple days on set, but anytime we had the little gang together was really fun."

Megan also gave a lot of credit to her on-screen parents, Matt Kevin Anderson and Camille Sullivan, calling them "insanely talented actors:"

And I really loved working with Matt (Kevin Anderson) and Camille (Sullivan), who played my parents, because they're just insanely talented actors, and I learned so much from them."

How To Follow Megan Best Online

Those looking to follow Megan Best online can do so through Instagram.

Time Cut is streaming on Netflix.

