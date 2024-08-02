Who Is Maria Jose Camacho? 5 Things to Know About Love of My Life Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Learn more about Maria Jose Camacho, one of the young stars of stars of Love of My Life.

Love of My Life (Devuélveme la vida) is a Colombian drama series (telenovela) produced by Asier Aguilar that aired on Caracol Televisión and is also available to stream on Netflix in the United States.

Starring Paula Castano and Jair Romero, the series is set between the 1950s and 1970s and follows the forbidden romance between Mariana Azcarate, the heiress of the La Victoria cotton plantation, and Joaquin Mosquera, an Afro-day laborer.

Maria Jose Camacho plays the role of young Mariana, capturing the character's formative years and early experiences that shape her journey in the story.

5 Things To Know about Maria Jose Camacho from Love of My Life

Maria Jose Camacho Started Out Acting on Stage

Maria Jose Camacho's acting journey began on stage, where she dedicated her early career to theater.

In a candid interview with Kienyke, Camacho revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to explore television acting.

With performing theater "down the drain" due to the pandemic, she realized she had to find another alternative, leading her to stage performing (translated from Spanish):

"That was a very hard blow because I hadn’t seen myself as a television actress, in fact, I was very dedicated to the stage and that was all I had done my whole life, I mean, since I was 18 I only did theater, but with the pandemic obviously, well, theater went down the drain, because obviously people couldn’t get together anymore, so everyone was locked up."

This pushed Camacho toward television as it was "already difficult to make a living from theater" even before all of the closures:

"I started to think: 'My God, how am I going to make a living?'. In Colombia it’s already difficult to make a living from theater, now without an audience. I said: 'this can’t be, I have to find another alternative now.'"

Maria Was a Spanish Singing Voice in Encanto

Camacho's talents extend beyond acting; she also lent her voice to the Spanish version of Disney's Encanto.

She proudly announced on Instagram her role as the singing voice of Mirabel, calling it an "honor" and the "beginning of a dream" from childhood.

This experience marked a significant milestone in her career, allowing her to combine her love for music and acting:

"I've been wanting to share this with you for several days.

I had the opportunity to play the voice sung by Mirabel in this Tribute to the dubbores of the Spanish version of the film: 'Encanto'.

Besides being an honor, for me it is the beginning of a dream I have since I was a child, so I hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it!!"

Maria's Casting in Love of My Life Was a Complete Surprise to Her

Landing the lead role in Love of My Life was an unexpected but delightful surprise for Camacho. She described her casting experience with Infobae as unconventional and rushed, with minimal direction from the casting director:

"The director came, stood behind the monitors and said 'action.' It's very strange, because the director always gives you some instructions, but this was like diving in headfirst."

Upon leaving the casting, Camacho believed she had not performed well, admitting she felt her audition went poorly. However, shortly after, she received an unexpected call from her managers informing her she landed the role.

Camacho was surprised to learn she was cast as the lead character, Mariana, in the project initially called Palma Negra. She described the moment as a dream come true.

Maria Is in a Relationship With Mateo Moreno Vásquez

Camacho is in a relationship with fellow actor Mateo Moreno Vasquez. The couple frequently share moments from their life on social media.

Vasquez is an actor known for his roles in Arelys Henao, aún queda mucho por cantar and La mirada de los condenados. He is also a voice actor and model and is fluent in Spanish, English, and Portuguese.

Their relationship is celebrated by fans and followers who enjoy seeing their shared journey in their personal and professional lives.

Maria Wants To Work With These Filmmakers in the Future

Looking ahead, Camacho expressed (via Infobae) her desire to collaborate with esteemed filmmakers Pablo González and Camilo Prince. She hinted at several upcoming projects, though details remain under wraps.

"There are several things that I had already recorded that have not yet come out," she said, maintaining an air of mystery about her future endeavors:

"There are several things that I had already recorded that have not yet come out, I imagine they will come out soon this year, hopefully, I don't know, I don't have dates for anything."

Camacho admires Gonzalez and Prince's work, believing they have elevated Colombian productions to new heights. "I would love to be able to be there," she stated, eager to contribute to the evolving landscape of Colombian cinema:

"I would love to be able to be there. I feel that what I have seen from them and the latest that came out of them speaks very highly of the level that Colombia has reached."

How To Follow Maria Jose Camacho Online

To keep up with Maria Jose Camacho online, follow her Instagram (@maria.camachogarcia) for regular updates.

Love of My Life is streaming on Netflix.