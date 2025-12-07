MCU Disney+ Creator Calls Out Hollywood For Poor TV Writing

Disney+'s X-Men '97 creator, Beau DeMayo, had some choice words for modern Hollywood, calling out the poor writing found on TV. DeMayo was fired by Marvel Studios in August 2024 for "egregious" misconduct around the launch of X-Men '97. Marvel Animation opted to continue X-Men '97 but is replacing its original creator with What If...? writer Matthew Chauncey.

Over a year after leaving Marvel Studios, Beau DeMayo took to X to call out the poor writing found in many modern Hollywood TV shows and the questionable "studio logic" that is leading to recent downgrades in quality.

While many of the MCU's Disney+ shows have been criticized for any number of reasons, DeMayo certainly has the credits to give some insight, as X-Men '97 is regarded among Marvel's best streaming offerings yet.

DeMayo explained that studios believe "people have short attention spans" now due to their split focus with social media or other tasks. As such, he claims studios now want content that people can "half-watch," thereby forcing writers to "simplify" their stories with fewer twists or deeper meaning:

"Some studio logic goes like this: 'People have short attention spans now. They’re on their phones, they’re emailing, they’re doomscrolling. So we need shows you can half-watch while second-screening. Writers, simplify. Fewer twists, less subtext, less layers, less subtext, make it TikTok-friendly.'"

He noted that such mandates result in a "flat story" that is generally uninteresting and pushes audiences to reach for their phones or other distractions because "the show isn't competing for their brain" or attention:

"The result is a flat story: low-stakes, no layering, no empathetic depth, no suspense or catharsis, nothing that demands attention. Of course, people grab their phones — the show isn’t competing for their brain. It forfeited the day the note 'make it simple' was given. Then the industry points at the phone use as proof audiences 'can’t handle complexity,” and doubles down.'

DeMayo cited other examples (such as Shogun and Wicked) as more "formally demanding" projects that succeeded because they "give your brain a carefully crafted stream of neurological stimulation:"

"But whenever something like 'Shogun,' 'Blue Eye Samurai,' 'Wicked,' 'X-Men '97,' 'Demon Slayer,' etc., hits, that logic falls apart. Those shows are dense, emotionally layered, and formally demanding — and they win precisely because they give your brain a carefully crafted stream of neurological stimulation (tension, humor, love, fear, surprise)."

The now-fired MCU showrunner proclaimed in a further post that X-Men '97 was "incredibly dense and layered" and "demanded you pay attention."

Only time will tell how a showrunner swap affects X-Men '97 when it returns for Season 2 on Disney+ in Summer 2026, but DeMayo already had some choice words about What If...?, declaring it "could've easily been done better."

He continued to share his belief that audiences' split focus is actually because "they're bored" and "content nowadays just straight up sucks:"

"This is idiotic. While this trend is true, it’s self-defeating. 'X-Men '97' was incredibly dense and layered. It demanded you pay attention, and people did. Hollywood doesn’t need simpler stories — it needs better writers and executives who trust them. Audiences are checking their phones because they’re bored. Not because they can’t pay attention. 80 percent of the content nowadays just straight up sucks."

Should X-Men '97 Fans Be Worried About Season 2?

Marvel

Beau DeMayo isn't fully involved with X-Men '97 Season 2, but he was behind much of the writing before his exit, leaving it unclear how much has changed. Fans don't have long to wait, as X-Men '97 will finally end its two-year absence over the summer, with ten new mutant superheroes confirmed to enter the fray.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Animation boss Brad Winderbaum attempted to alleviate concerns about the showrunner change for Season 2, proclaiming it as a "worthy successor" to what came before.

Despite abandoning Beau DeMayo in favor of Matthew Chauncey, Winderbaum noted that, for the most part, Season 2 has "the entire creative team" from the first outing still in place and "everybody's rowing in the same direction."

"Well, first and foremost, it's actually the entire creative team. Same director, same producers, same cast, many of the same writers, and it's standing on the shoulders of giants. One thing that makes X-Men '97 work so well is that everybody's rowing in the same direction. Everyone that works on the show knows that original series inside and out. And we work very closely with Eric and Julia Lewald and Larry Houston [creators of X-Men: The Animated Series]. They're here all the time reviewing material and talking to the artists."

There's no denying that the way audiences consume TV and movies has evolved, thanks in large part to streaming. As content has become more readily available from home than ever before across these vast libraries, people are more accustomed to binge viewing, which they are more likely to do while multitasking.

Beau DeMayo's comments regarding the inner workings and mandates of certain Hollywood studios are undeniably concerning. A desire to simplify storytelling will, of course, result in shallower, less emotional TV and movies.

In some cases, the result may be higher watch-time, as those not fully engaging in the story keep it on for background viewing while doing something else. However, there are equally consequences to that, as the audiences who may be more willing to dedicate time to the show on a regular basis and discuss it online will tune out.