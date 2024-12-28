X-Men '97 Showrunner Harshly Criticizes Marvel's 'What If' Season 3

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo assumed the role of critic for What If...?'s third and final season.

Season 3 of the MCU's original animated series premiered December 22 on Disney+, with storylines ranging from a Red Guardian and Winter Soldier team-up to a truly bizarre Howard the Duck and Darcy Lewis episode.

What If...?'s latest season was 2024's second animated MCU project ,with the first being X-Men '97, which was originally helmed by Beau DeMayo prior to his dismissal from Marvel Studios.

Beau DeMayo's Harsh Words for What If...? Season 3

Marvel

X-Men '97's Beau DeMayo shared his disproval for What If...? Season 3 in series of particularly critical social media posts.

The former showrunner with a history of lighting up the internet with his perspectives posted his first reaction on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"#whatif season 3 yikes just yikes"

In an additional post, DeMayo claimed he would share how "it could've easily been done better" but "I have some water to watch boil:"

"I’d watch more to give notes on how it could’ve easily been done better but I have some water to watch boil"

The writer went on to post more specific criticisms for What If...? Season 3, saying how it "feels like fanfic" and noting how "the premises are just weird:"

"To has no substance and feels like fanfic. The dialogue is flat and so obvious, and some of the premises are just weird."

Beau DeMayo also pointed out in a comment that Season 3 is when writer and producer AC Bradley "stepped back for Chauncey to take over:"

"This is also the season where AC Bradley completely stepped back for Chauncey to take over"

For reference, Matthew Chauncey was tapped to write X-Men '97 Season 3 in the wake of DeMayo's dismissal.

Finally, when asked if the third season is actually that bad, DeMayo's shared the following response:

"Yep. The worst kind. Mediocre."

Beau DeMayo's Harsh History With Marvel Studios

Again, Beau DeMayo is no stranger to sharing his opinions and even behind-the-scenes details online, particularly in the wake of Marvel Studios firing the writer ahead of X-Men '97's March 2024 debut.

For instance, in September, he revealed X-Men '97 cancelled his Onslaught plans for Season 2, commenting how "Marvel loves shooting themselves in the foot..."

While DeMayo's dismissal was initially a mystery, audiences later learned his dismissal was the result of sexual misconduct, and he was ultimately stripped of his upcoming credit for the second season.

But even though DeMayo's animated series was better received by critics and fans than What If...? (check out how X-Men '97 made Rotten Tomatoes history here), a former Marvel creative so severely attacking another Marvel project is tough to watch.

Perhaps Beau DeMayo said it best when he posted, "yikes just yikes."

New episodes of What If...? Season 3 premiere daily on Disney+ until Sunday, December 29.