The MCU's New Captain America Suit May Have Been Revealed By Official Disney Merch

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Sam Wilson's new Falcon costume for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already been officially released by Anthony Mackie on Twitter, albeit in black and white. However, fans have a better idea of what it will look like from leaked promotional material and toys.

More exciting is the prospect of Wilson wearing a version of his Captain America costume from the comics, as Anthony Mackie confirmed last year that he had a fitting for the costume. Anticipation had reached higher heights when a toy leaked, apparently showing an incomplete design for Wilson's Captain America costume in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A more recent leak shows a much clearer and completed design, but on socks instead of a toy.

NEWS

Pointed out by Joseph Aberl of Murphy's Multiverse, SuperHeroStuff has released two "officially licensed Marvel Disney+" socks based on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, presumably as they appear on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The socks for Sam Wilson actually shows him dressed in his Captain America costume. It is very likely based on the show and not the comics, as Wilson's costume's chest lacks the white star and strips. The back of the sock shows his wings, which seem to be mostly white with red accents.

SuperHeroStuff

Bucky Barnes looks clean-shaven on his sock, but his appearance does not seem to match that of the show, sporting his old silver metal arm instead of his new black Wakandan appendage that he received in Avengers: Infinity War.

Additionally, his hair doesn't appear to be cut short like in the series or wearing his new blue jacket. This sock seems to be based on Bucky's outdated design or his design from previous movies.

SuperHeroStuff

WHAT THIS MEANS

While Buck Barnes' design is way off from what his design will be in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, these are still "officially licensed Marvel Disney+" products based on the upcoming show. Not to mention that the Captain America costume design for Sam Wilson doesn't seem to match any from the comics, with the chest plate being especially different\ and the entire suit lacking red horizontal stripes.

It is fair to say that this will likely be what Wilson will look like wearing his Captain America costume in the show, likely by the series end. Interestingly, it doesn't match Wilson's Captain America costume's initial toy leak, which does have a star embedded on his chest.

This merch could point to Wilson having more than one version of the costume, and maybe the first being damaged in his fight against John Walker and ULTIMATUM. Alternatively, it could be based on an older design.