'Maxton Hall' Confirms If Mortimer Changed the Will In Book 3

Save Us, the third book of the Maxton Hall series by Mona Kasten, confirmed whether Mortimer changed Cordelia Beaufort's will, and the answer forever changed his dynamic with James and Lydia. Amazon Prime Video's romance drama series follows the on-again, off-again relationship of scholarship student Ruby Bell and privileged heir James Beaufort, which ended with a gut-wrenching breakup in Season 1.

While they reconciled in Season 2, more problems arose, which stemmed from the death of James' loving mother, Cordelia. Cordelia's death in Maxton Hall changed the trajectory of James' life in Season 2, and it all came to a halt in the finale after a shocking revelation involving his mother's will that places his and his sister's future in jeopardy.

Maxton Hall - The World Between Us made history when it had the most successful series launch of any non-American Prime Original ever on the streaming service. Season 1 premiered on May 9, 2024, while Prime Video released the first three episodes on November 7, 2025. Maxton Hall has already been renewed for a third season.

Did Mortimer Change the Will In Maxton Hall Season 2?

Prime Video

One of the prevailing storylines in Maxton Hall is James' willingness to take over the Beaufort fashion house someday in the far future. While his eventual closeness with Ruby changed his perspective on inheriting the family business, Season 2 altered his mindset after he truly saw how much of a monster his father, Mortimer, really was, and this was further punctuated by what he seemingly did with his mother's will.

Following Cordelia's tragic death, it would only make sense that she would be the sole holder of most of the assets of the Beaufort fashion house. This is in addition to the fact that she is a direct descendant of the Beaufort family name. Cordelia's unwavering love for James and Lydia would also mean that it is all but confirmed that her last will would include the transfer of the company to both of her children.

The Season 2 finale dropped a massive twist about Cordelia's will. It turned out that her will states that all of her assets, including the company and her real estate, will be inherited by Mortimer. What made it worse is that James and Lydia will not receive anything based on the will. Mortimer even mocked James when he tried to confront him, noting that, "Your mother was probably a more intelligent woman than you thought, James."

Ophelia, Cordelia’s sister, and James were convinced Mortimer tampered with the will and vowed to contest the outcome. It’s worth noting that the Season 2 finale didn’t outright confirm whether Mortimer changed the will.

Some have speculated that the outcome of Cordelia's will was due to her potential affair with Percy, the Beaufort family's chauffeur. The final moments of Season 2 showed Percy secretly mourning Cordelia, and the finale implied that he might end up being James’ real father and not Mortimer. This gives more reason for Mortimer to change the will.

Maxton Hall's Book 3 Revealed the Truth about Mortimer's Actions

Prime Video

Save Us, by German author Mona Kasten, revealed what Mortimer really did to Cordelia's will, confirming what Ophelia and James suspected about his evil intentions. It turns out that Mortimer faked Cordelia's will, primarily due to his animosity toward Ophelia.

The final chapters of Save Us revealed James and Mortimer's confrontation, with the latter pointing out that he had "no other choice" to do what he did:

James: "Dad, did you really forge Mom’s will?" Mortimer: "I had no other choice."

For the uninitiated, Mortimer's immense hatred toward Ophelia emerged during Season 2 because he claimed that his wife's sister is a power-hungry relative who is only after her money. However, Ophelia retaliated. She pointed out that she had been talking to Cordelia behind Mortimer's back, and she was willing to go to great lengths to expose him. And thankfully, she did in Book 3.

Save Us revealed that Ophelia was the one who exposed Mortimer’s lies after discovering the truth behind what he had done to Cordelia’s will. The book also confirmed that Mortimer has been working hard behind the scenes to ensure that Ophelia will not return:

“You have no idea what you’re talking about. We had a common plan from the very beginning. The children study at Oxford, and then James takes over the company. We needed structure and strategy, but soon she suddenly started muttering that it would be a good idea to bring you back, even though I had managed to get rid of you many years ago. It took me ages to talk her out of it."

After Mortimer's lies were exposed, the ending revealed that James and Lydia inherited half each of the firm, with nothing going to their father. This is a crucial turning point for James, Lydia, and Ophelia, as they have finally found justice against Mortimer's abusive and greedy nature, ultimately honoring Cordelia's memory.