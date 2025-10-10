Marvel Zombies Loses #1 Streaming Spot, Beaten Out By Disney's Biggest Flop of 2025

Marvel Zombies is no longer the #1 title on Disney+ after it was dethroned by Disney's biggest box office flop of 2025. Marvel's R-rated animated series has clawed its way up the streaming charts on the Disney-owned streamer, taking the top spot just a few days after its initial debut. In fact, viewership on the undead adventure has been so strong that Marvel Studios has reportedly taken notice and is already eyeing even more of the hit series.

However, the show's reign has seemingly come to an end, as Pixar's Elio has officially overtaken Marvel Zombies as the biggest title on Disney+ in the United States. The latest Pixar film debuted on the service on Friday, September 17, and has steadily risen to the top of the Disney+ Top 10.

Marvel Studios

This, of course, comes despite a less-than-stellar box office return for Elio earlier this summer. The 2025 blockbuster, which The Direct's Jeff Ewing called in his review as "imaginative but wildly uneven," only managed to bring in a paltry $154 million worldwide.

That $154 million haul was enough to declare the film a bona fide box office flop, ranking as Pixar's second-lowest-earning widely released theatrical film ever.

However, the movie has managed to turn things around in its time on streaming. Shortly after hitting Disney+, Elio broke into the platform's Top 10 in several key territories and has now climbed into the top spot, beating out the acclaimed Marvel Zombies.

Zombies came to Disney+ on September 24, quickly asserting its dominance on the platform and becoming, according to The Direct's Marvel sources, potentially the biggest Marvel Studios Animation project in history.

Both Elio and Marvel Zombies are now available to stream on Disney+. Elio is Pixar's latest animated adventure, following the journey of a young boy who aliens abduct after never feeling at home on Earth.

Meanwhile, Marvel Zombies is the first-ever R-rated title from Marvel Studios Animation. It centers on a Marvel universe ravaged by a mysterious zombie virus and the heroes, both alive and undead, within it.

What Does Elio's Streaming Success Mean for the Movie's Future?

Pixar

Elio knocking off the zombie-filled titan that is Marvel Zombies should be celebrated, but it may not be the determining factor the movie needs to ensure a future at Disney and Pixar.

Marvel Zombies has started its streaming run strong. The R-rated series shot to the number-one spot on the Disney+ Top 10, and the kind of momentum that has turned heads at Marvel Studios. However, it is not the kind of unmoving monolith whose dethroning should be taken as some colossal feat.

As mentioned several times in this article, Zombies is R-rated, meaning its broad appeal could only go so far. Seeing as die-hard Marvel fans had been waiting on the edge of their seat for the new series for months, of course, it topped the charts.

Then it was meant to fade away for the ensuing days and weeks, with small spikes in viewership likely coming as fans approach the Halloween season.

What should be taken as more of a win on Elio's part is the fact that it managed to top the streaming charts several weeks after its Disney+ debut. The 2025 movie was released on Disney+ weeks ago, on September 17. This means people are finding the film and enjoying it.

It may still be too early to tell if Elio's success on streaming is enough to warrant a conversation about a sequel or Disney+ spin-off, but it does at least start to pave the way toward a reality where that is a possibility.