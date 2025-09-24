Marvel Studios Just Exposed Wakanda's 12 Top-Secret Technologies In the MCU

Eyes of Wakanda confirmed the fictional African nation was hiding some big secrets throughout the years. Marvel Studios offered a fresh perspective on Wakandan mythos with its latest four-episode Disney+ series, diving further back in MCU history than ever before, going back to 1260 BC. Despite being a historical anthology with all four episodes jumping through thousands of years to explore Wakanda's evolution.

When the MCU first visited Wakanda, Marvel Studios highlighted its advancement beyond the rest of the world with unheard-of technology created thanks to vibranium. Those secrets were initially hidden from the world until Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa promised to interlink the African nation with other countries, which turned out to be the key to saving a futuristic Wakanda from alien invasion.

All the High-Tech Secrets Revealed in Eyes of Wakanda

Vibranium Glove

Before former Dora Milaje warrior Noni faces off with rogue general The Lion in Episode 1, "Into the Lion's Den," he is introduced in a dramatic opening that reveals his vibranium glove. He not only uses this catch an axe blow with ease, but also to release a grand force of kinetic energy in response.

The Lion's Vibranium Mask

The Lion brought his own defensive means to the fight with Noni, with his vibranium mask blocking lethal blows from almost any weapon.

Hologram Tech

As Noni was assigned her mission against The Lion, she was shown an image of him on what appears to be a low-tech hologram. For context, the earliest holograms in the real world weren't displayed until the mid-20th century, while this episode takes place over 3000 years prior in 1260 BC.

Vibranium Staff

The Lion used a powerful vibranium weapon that looked to be one end a staff and one end a scythe, making for a deadly combo in the right hands.

Vibranium Shawl

As part of his vibranium-armored outfit, The Lion had a shawl created from the precious Wakandan metal. This would not only protect from any attacks to the rear, but also the MCU's latest Black Panther villain throws it as a blade.

Healing Spray

When Memnon went on his mission to recover a vibranium artifact during the Trojan War in Episode 2, he was in search of a purple amulet. Having picked up an injury in Ancient Greece, Memnon healed his wounds with a spray that glowed purple in a fashion that can't be seen in the real world to this day.

Wakandan Aircraft

After completing his mission in China, where he met the MCU's fourth Iron Fist superhero, Basha returned home in a Wakandan aircraft. The fictional African nation had this aircraft by 1400 AD, while the first plane wasn't completed until 1903, not to mention this communication technology onboard.

Wakandan Transport

While navigating through Wakanda's gorgeous pathways, Basha rode shotgun in some transport vehicle, almost akin to what can be seen in an airport.

Vibranium Clamp Gun

Of course, Basha eventually came to blows with his Iron Fist acquaintance Jorani in Wakanda, and one of the weapons he used was a clamp gun, which pinned her to the ceiling with vibranium clamps.

Wakandan Mining Trains

Wakanda linked its mining routes with blue, green, and orange glowing trains, which moved rapidly along railways. In reality, there were no trains at all for hundreds of years after this episode takes place, being introduced around 1804.

Wakandan Buggy

Having reclaimed a Wakandan axe in 1896, Kuda drove a buggy through the African nation that is even beyond today's standards, with wheels seemingly magnetically attached to the vehicle for enhanced maneuverability.

Black Panther Suit

The high-tech Black Panther suit is nothing new for the franchise, but the MCU's sixth Wakandan hero, who hails from the 24th-century, upgraded things further. A unique feature allowed her to hold Kuda and Tafari to show them a vision of her time as The Horde lay waste to her Wakanda due to the time shifts they caused.

Time Travel

While Avengers: Endgame brought time travel to the MCU through Tony Stark's great mind, there hasn't been much sign of others getting their hands on that technology just yet. But by the 24th century, Wakanda looks to have mastered that secret too, and used it to return to the past to save their time.

