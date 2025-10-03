Marvel Studios has officially started Phase 6 of the MCU with a record-breaking TV show release. Releasing shortly after The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Eyes of Wakanda is a new animated Disney+ show exploring the history of the fictional nation from Black Panther. All four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda dropped on August 1, introducing audiences to a new host of heroes and villains.

Eyes of Wakanda is a period piece, exploring multiple points throughout history as a group of Wakandan warriors undertake missions to retrieve vibranium artefacts. The Direct labeled it a "bold, beautiful, and brief" expansion of MCU history, with Eyes of Wakanda's unique animation style being a selling point. The series's showrunner is Todd Harris, with Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Jona Xiao serving as some of the voice cast, and Black Panther's Ryan Coogler overseeing as executive producer.

Featuring a whopping seven villains in the Marvel series, this makes Eyes of Wakanda the first Disney+ series to kick off an MCU Phase with more than six villains. Phase 4's TV opener, WandaVision, only included three villains, and the first show of Phase 5, Secret Invasion, featured six major Skrull foes.

Phase 6's Eyes of Wakanda just surpasses this number, enabling the series to break an MCU record. Here are all the villains the show features in its four episodes.

All the New MCU Villains Introduced in Eyes of Wakanda

The Lion

Marvel Animation

Once a member of the Wakandan Royal Guard, Nkati renames himself The Lion and becomes a warlord who profits from stolen vibranium technology. In 1260 B.C., The Lion intends to start his own independent state known as the Pride of the Lion, but is stopped by the ex-Dora Milaje warrior Noni. Noni defeats the Lion in a battle and activates a self-destruct module that results in his death and the destruction of his lair

Shieldmaiden

Marvel Animation

Eyes of Wakanda explores unique time periods, which allows the show to introduce interesting new historical characters. The first episode introduces the Lion's generals, including a Viking Shieldmaiden voiced by Stephanie Hayes. The Shieldmaiden battles with Noni to stop her from foiling the Lion's plans, but she escapes her grasp.

Samoan Warrior

Marvel Animation

Another of the Lion's accomplices is the Samoan Warrior (voiced by Shadon Meredith), who assists the ex-Wakandan general in rounding up prisoners for his new "free state." The Samoan is depicted as a brute force, with a necklace of sharp shards and a headpiece. He eventually falls in battle to Noni.

Ronin Swordsman

Marvel Animation

The Ronin Swordsman from Japan is another new MCU villain in the Lion's ensemble. Brent Mukai voices the Swordsman who bears a frightening face on his armor and wears red war paint. He assists his colleagues in trying to stop Noni from reaching the Lion.

Blademaster

Marvel Animation

The last of the Lion's lieutenants is the Blademaster, a white-cloaked, hooded figure adept at using all manner of blades. The Lion's diverse range of lieutenants is intended to show that his vision of a new state has supporters from around the globe.

Achilles

Marvel Animation

The second episode of Eyes of Wakanda is set 60 years later in Ancient Greece, exploring the famous Trojan Horse tale. This also allows for the introduction of the legendary warrior Achilles, who begins as a close comrade of the main undercover Wakanda hero, Memnon. After Memnon betrays Achilles to complete his mission, the Greek warrior becomes an antagonist, and the duo battle fiercely, with Memnon eventually piercing Achilles in his weak points, the heel.

The Horde

Marvel Animation

In the final episode of Eyes of Wakanda, audiences meet the Horde, described as the "locusts of the universe." The alien species is known to decimate Earth in the future, which leads to a Wakandan Queen returning in time to ensure that her nation is better equipped when they arrive. The Horde was introduced in Marvel's Eternals comics and is depicted as a hive mind of alien insectoid beasts.

In the comics, the Horde is known for being intent on destroying Celestials, which could provide a re-entry point for the Eternals later down the line in the MCU.