Marvel Studios Will Officially Solve 1 Major Thanos Mystery In 2026

A long-running Thanos mystery from Avengers: Endgame will finally be solved seven years later. Marvel Studios has continued to grow its cinematic empire since Thanos' demise in the Infinity Saga, but fans still have lingering questions about Josh Brolin's villain that have never been answered.

One particular question that arose in Avengers: Endgame came during a scene on Thanos' farm, where the Titan was seen collecting crops and cooking a batch of soup, until he was interrupted by the Avengers' arrival at his home. For a long time, fans have wondered what exactly Thanos was cooking. In fact, the phrase became a meme thanks to a New Rockstars video asking "What Was He Cooking?" Well in 2026, Marvel fans will finally find out.

Marvel Studios

Marvel recently announced the release of Marvel Studios: The Official Cookbook: Recipes Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by Jenn Fujikawa, S.T. Bende, and Evi Aki, which is a new recipe book due out in September 2026.

Marvel

The recipe book features food inspired by and featured in the first three Phases of MCU releases, including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel

One notable recipe included in the list is titled "Thanos' Soup." This can only refer to the concoction Thanos was whipping up during the notably farm scene in Avengers: Endgame, meaning that come September, fans will finally know what he was cooking.

Marvel

The recipe for Thanos' soup was not featured on any of the preview pages for Marvel Studios' Official Cookbook, meaning fans will need to wait until it's on shelves to find out exactly what's in it.

Marvel Studios

Many have theorized what could be included in the soup, which seemed to feature a spiky vine-based crop grown on Thanos' new home planet, Titan II, plus a handful of seasonings that Brolin's character is seen garnishing before putting it on the fire. Unfortunately, the Titan never gets to eat his meal as the Avengers arrive and kill him moments later.

Marvel has clearly heard fans' queries about the soup and plans to provide some much-needed answers when Marvel Studios' official cookbook is released on September 1, 2026.

Other Notable Marvel Recipes Featured in New Cookbook

While the long-running Thanos soup mystery will finally be revealed this year, it's not the only Marvel food-related question that is going to be answered in this new cookbook. The MCU doesn't often have time to dwell on meals, but certain scenes have become famous in MCU canon, such as the Avengers' love of Shawarma and Ant-Man's fallen taco.

Marvel

The official synopsis for the Marvel Studios' cookbook does confirm that items from Iron Man, Black Panther, and Spider-Man will be featured, and the preview pages even give fans an early glimpse of some of the meals they can soon be making:

As the first official MCU cookbook, this is a celebration that lets you revisit your favorite scenes and locations as you cook alongside the films! Explore concept art from the Infinity Saga, including stunning character studies, otherworldly settings, and intense battle sequences. Feast on recipes directly inspired by the entire MCU to date like the, “I Am Iron Man” Cheeseburger from Iron Man, Wanda’s Paprikash from Captain America: Civil War, Wakandan delicacies from Black Panther,and Peter’s Bodega Sandwich from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Marvel

The "I am Iron Man" cheeseburger is one of Marvel's first and most famous food scenes, which will be included in the book. The scene in question sees Tony Stark eat a cheeseburger during a press conference, his first time addressing the public since he was held captive by the Ten Rings. While the burger in the movie seemed to come from Burger King, the Marvel Official Cookbook will make things a bit fancier for fans to make at home.

Marvel

Along with recipes pulled entirely from the meals depicted on screen in the MCU, there are also many meals that are inspired by some of Marvel Studios' biggest moments and lines. For example, Pepper Potts' gift to her boss in Iron Man, which reads "Proof that Tony Stark Has a Heart." In the cookbook, this has been altered to "Proof that Tony Stark Has a Tart" and features a recipe for chocolate and raspberry tarts that mirror the design of Iron Man's arc reactor.

Other notable items in Marvel Studios' Official Cookbook that fans may enjoy include recipes for the Avengers' Shawarma, Ant-Man's tiny tacos, and Nick Fury's Diagonally Cut Toast, along with new recipes inspired by all six Infinity Stones.

These recipes join those already available to fans in places like Disneyland's Avengers Campus and the Worlds of Marvel restaurant aboard Disney's cruise ships.