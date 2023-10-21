Marvel Just Introduced an MCU Villain Deadlier Than Thanos

As heinous as the actions taken by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War may have been, a newly-introduced MCU villain one-upped him.

One of the most important moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Thanos’ Infinity Stones-powered snap. By clicking his fingers, the Mad Titan erased half of all life, not just on Earth, but in the entire universe.

Marvel Studios has introduced some pretty bad hombres over the past 15 years, and many of them have racked up some considerable body counts. But they might not compare to what went down in the most recent episode of Loki.

General Dox Is a Multiversal Mass Murderer

Marvel Studios

Season 2, Episode 2 of Loki on Disney+ ended with the TVA’s General Dox going rogue and leading her team of Minutemen on a mission to prune all the new branches off of the Sacred Timeline that came about when Sylvie killed He Who Remains.

Loki and his friends attempt to intervene, but the deed is done and tons of timeline branches are decimated, all with people living on them. And the heroes were powerless to stop this catastrophe. As Hunter B-15 concisely put it, “Those are people… those are lives…”

Marvel Studios

Whereas Thanos wiped out half of all life in the universe, Dox killed all the life in what essentially amounts to multiple universes. This single act made her one of the most lethal villains the MCU has ever known.

Now, it’s important to note that otherwordly entities such as Dormammu and time-traveling despots like Kang (and all his Variants), would likely have a higher kill count. But General Dox is still unmistakably a force to be reckoned with.

Marvel Studios

Did Important MCU Timelines Get Pruned in Loki?

When General Dox committed her crime against time itself, presumably thousands of branches became pruned and eliminated from existence. So where does that leave the worlds of the other Peter Parkers (from Spider-Man: No Way Home) or Deadpool and his little band of weirdos?

It’s almost impossible that Marvel Studios would destroy timelines and universes that hold valuable storytelling potential. This is the Multiverse Saga, after all.

Therefore, it’s extremely likely that all the fans’ favorite heroes are present and accounted for, like Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, the elderly Steve Rogers, and the entirety of the Fox X-Men. A recent interview with Loki director Dan DeLeeuw (via Screen Rant) serves to back all of this up.

Per DeLeeuw, the creators were deliberate about which timelines met their end:

“We didn't get too specific about who was gonna go, but I definitely made my list of what the same lines were.”

Furthermore, there is, in fact, a distinction between timelines and universes as they pertain to the MCU. Marvel producer Richie Palmer previously implied that Garfield and Maguire’s worlds exist in alternate universes, seemingly making them exempt from timeline shenanigans in the first place.

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 drops new episodes just in the nick of time, Thursdays at 9:00 p.m., only on Disney+.