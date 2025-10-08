Marvel Studios Officially Reveals Spider-Man’s Top 6 Strengths & Weaknesses

Marvel Zombies' last two episodes pushed Spider-Man to the forefront, but he is far from a perfect hero due to the glaring weaknesses of his most iconic device. Spider-Man, known for pulling punches and avoiding killing his enemies, was part of the ensemble of heroes tasked to defeat the Scarlet Witch (the Queen of the Dead) in Marvel's animated crossover event. However, since his enemies are part of the undead, Spider-Man no longer needed to hold back.

Marvel Zombies emphasized that Spider-Man has what it takes to kill his enemies, as evidenced by the hero beheading some of the zombies during one iconic sequence in the show's climactic battle. While Spider-Man's fate at the end of Marvel Zombies appeared to be uncertain, a new promotional poster emerged online, providing fans with a full overview of the web-slinging hero's web-shooter's strengths and weaknesses.

As part of the continued promotional efforts for Marvel Zombies, Marvel Studios released a new poster highlighting the advantages and disadvantages of Spider-Man's web-shooters.

Marvel Studios

The web-shooters' strengths include immobilizing targets, beheading zombie hordes, and web-swing mobility. As for their weaknesses, Marvel confirmed that the device has limited web fluidity, is prone to mechanical failure, and is simply sticky.

As Marvel Studios' fourth R-rated project, Marvel Zombies allowed the heroes and villains to be more brutal in defeating the zombie horde, with the animated series leaving plenty of gore during its four-episode run. Some of the returning voice cast in Marvel Zombies are Simu Liu, Elizabeth Olsen, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, Hailee Steinfeld, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh. Marvel Zombies premiered on Disney+ on September 24, 2025.

Top Strengths & Weaknesses of Spider-Man's Web Shooters

Strengths:

Immobilizes Targets

Marvel Animation

One of the key strengths of Spider-Man's web-shooters is their ability to immobilize targets. Peter Parker uses them to restrict his enemies' movements or pin them down to walls or surfaces. This is an effective method of distancing himself from zombies, safeguarding him from the infection and other unexpected outcomes.

Beheads Zombie Hordes

Marvel Animation

Marvel Zombies established that Spider-Man can behead zombies using his web-shooters with exact timing and precision. At one point in the final battle, Spider-Man didn't hold back and used strong webbing to slice through zombie hordes, decapitating their heads all at once. This further proves that the web-shooters can be a valuable tool for Spider-Man to take on large groups of enemies in any battle.

Web-Swing Mobility

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man uses his web-shooters to travel through the apocalypse, swinging through buildings and cityscapes. By way of web-swinging, Peter is able to evade zombies and other enemies and escape danger altogether.

Weaknesses:

Limited Web-Fluid

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man's web-shooters rely on a limited supply of web fluid, which is why this weakness becomes apparent once he fully loses his cartridges while in battle. Running out of web fluid essentially limits Spider-Man's mobility and offensive arsenal, which could lead to him being infected by the zombie horde.

Prone to Mechanical Failure

Marvel Animation

Given that web-shooters are mechanical devices, they are prone to failure and malfunction, which could prove deadly if Spider-Man can't find a way to fix them. A damaged web-shooter means that Spider-Man can no longer refill his web-fluid, which renders the device useless if not replaced.

Sticky

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man's sticky webbing is a double-edged sword since it can be an asset or a liability. While it can be used to trap enemies, the stickiness could cause Spider-Man to become stuck to surfaces, trapping him and allowing zombies to devour him.