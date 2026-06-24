Marvel Studios’ Next Villain Is Actually Significantly More Powerful Than Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios will officially introduce a more powerful villain than Doctor Doom in an upcoming 2026 project before Avengers: Doomsday. As the MCU gears up for its highly anticipated crossover event, several projects under the Marvel Studios banner are still slated for release on the big and small screen, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, and X-Men '97 Season 2. The latter, from Marvel Animation, confirmed that Apocalypse will serve as the main villain, posing a threat to the X-Men after they are scattered across time. Apocalypse's introduction sets up an intriguing contrast in Marvel's 2026 villain landscape, as it marks the first time a major villain from Fox's X-Men films serves as the central antagonist in a Marvel Studios project.

According to Marvel.com's official character power grid, Apocalypse is rated significantly more powerful than Doctor Doom overall, a roughly 32% higher total stat score than the Avengers: Doomsday villain.

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The official Marvel website uses a 1-to-7 scale across six categories: Intelligence, Strength, Speed, Durability, Energy Projection, and Fighting Skills. Apocalypse's power grid has a grand total of 41 based on the breakdown from Marvel's own stat scale:

Intelligence: 7

Strength: 7

Speed: 7

Durability: 6

Energy Projection: 7

Fighting Skills: 7

Total: 41

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In comparison, Doctor Doom's power grid only has a score of 31, meaning that Apocalypse is far superior to him in terms of overall dominance.

Intelligence: 6

Strength: 4

Speed: 5

Durability: 6

Energy Projection: 6

Fighting Skills: 4

Total: 31

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Based on the statistics of both Marvel villains, Apocalypse dominates in raw physical power, energy projection, combat prowess, and intelligence. Meanwhile, Doctor Doom's grid reflects his reliance on his genius-level intellect, long-term planning, upgrades with his technology and armor, and sorcery rather than innate superhuman abilities.

In Marvel Comics, Apocalypse has repeatedly demonstrated that he is superior to and more powerful than Doctor Doom.

While Apocalypse has been defeated and seemingly destroyed by Cable through his telekinetic powers and by the Phoenix Force through its massive energy, the X-Men villain keeps coming back to regenerate, often stronger, via his ancient regeneration chambers or Celestial-infused tech. Doctor Doom, meanwhile, relies heavily on his armor and force fields, which can easily be bypassed or overwhelmed when a team of heroes gangs up on him.

At one point, Apocalypse assembled and began siphoning the combined energies of a dozen elite mutants, including Cyclops and Jean Grey, to achieve god-like ascension. This is a level of power-scaling that Doom has yet to match in base form without external cosmic artifacts.

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Apocalypse is also known for overpowering mutants and turning them into enhanced enforcers, aka his Four Horsemen. Doom, meanwhile, has no ability to do so; instead, he is good at manipulating other heroes and turning them into his allies to benefit his mission.

Still, Doom has legendary high-end moments in Marvel Comics, such as stealing the Power Cosmic, becoming God Emperor Doom via the Beyonder's powers, and turning one reality into Battleworld (a feat that could be translated on-screen in Avengers: Secret Wars).

Despite that, it's worth pointing out that Apocalypse's innate mutant physiology and ancient Celestial enhancements give him the edge over Victor von Doom.

X-Men '97 Season 2's version of Apocalypse serves as a perfect counterpoint to Marvel Studios' version of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). Various reports and rumors claimed that the MCU's Doom will be manipulative, scheming, a master of magic, and have a hidden agenda over the heroes. In contrast, the animated En Sabah Nur embodies unrelenting mutant evolution and raw, ancient power, who is dangerous across time.

X-Men '97 Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 1.

Why Doctor Doom's Power Scale Is Not a Problem for Avengers: Doomsday

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It is not really a problem for Avengers: Doomsday if Doctor Doom's power scale is not up to par with X-Men '97's version of Apocalypse, mainly because these are two completely different characters, each tailored to a different level of hero.

Marvel's universe has always featured multiple powerful threats, but this depends entirely on the narrative context in which they are positioned. Apocalypse thrives as the ultimate ancient threat to mutants, making it a perfect fit for X-Men stories. Doom, meanwhile, excels as a versatile villain designed for conquest, infused with the perfect blend of science, magic, and ego-driven motivation.

Positioning Apocalypse as a major 2026 villain in X-Men '97 Season 2 highlights the depth of Marvel's roster of antagonists, while Doctor Doom's arrival in the MCU is poised to deliver a different, yet equally formidable, kind of threat.

By showcasing these two powerful villains in 2026, viewers get to enjoy two massive threats this year that emphasize raw mutant godhood and another one that prioritizes Multiversal takeover fueled by ambition.

While Apocalypse's power scale is superior to Doctor Doom, the Avengers: Doomsday villain remains one of the most dangerous and compelling antagonists, and the fact that the combined might of the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four is necessary to take him down is a clear indicator of how formidable he really is.