Marvel Studios Will Finally Give 1 Netflix Hero a Big Movie Role (Report)

One of Netflix's past Marvel characters is set to step into a huge role on the big screen in the MCU. This follows Marvel Studios' recent move to officially integrate past Netflix series into the MCU, beginning with Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, where this specific anti-hero already made his return to the small screen.

A new report suggests that Jon Bernthal's Punisher will play a major role in his MCU movie debut, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Insider Daniel Richtman revealed on his Patreon that, among the many heroes and villains appearing in the film, "Punisher has the biggest role," signaling for the first time how significant Frank Castle's presence will be alongside Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

This would be the first indication that Bernthal's character isn't just making a cameo in his first Marvel movie, maybe just an action sequence, but instead will be central to the story as Marvel continues expanding its street-level roster into the big screen.

Kevin Feige also recently mentioned Punisher when discussing how Brand New Day is in many ways the first "street-level" MCU Spider-Man movie. He explained that the movie will lean into Peter Parker's roots, fulfilling the promise set up at the end of No Way Home that he's isolated, but focused on protecting his city.

The upcoming 2026 film already boasts a stacked lineup, with Holland joined by Sadie Sink in a mystery role, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, and the return of Michael Mando's Scorpion from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Bernthal's Punisher has been steadily reintroduced into the MCU, first through Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, with possible appearances in Season 2 and even his own Disney+ Special Presentation on the way.

Adding to the excitement, Bernthal and Holland could share the spotlight twice in just two weeks, with Bernthal inferred to be starring as Nestor opposite Holland's Telemachus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, which debuts two weeks before Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Punisher's Big Spider-Man Role Explained

Just because the Punisher has a large role, it doesn't mean he's going to be teaming up with Spider-Man.

While Frank Castle and Peter Parker share the same mission of protecting New York City, their approaches could not be more different. Spider-Man upholds a strict no-kill rule, reinforced by Tobey Maguire's Peter in No Way Home, but Punisher operates without restraint, making lethal force his weapon of choice.

This clash of ideologies may create a central conflict, forcing Peter to work with the Punisher, but also contain his killing. Set photos teasing the debut of Punisher's iconic battle van suggest he will have a significant presence, not just in action sequences but as a driving force in the story.

His involvement could also tie into the larger threats at play, with the return of Savage Hulk likely, a three-way fight between Spidey, Punisher, and Bruce Banner could be a dream come true for thousands of fans.

Outside of the action, the Punisher is a great moral mirror to juxtapose against Spider-Man, especially when protecting the city streets has never been more of a priority after everyone forgot his identity. The continuous evolution of Holland's Peter will be explored in Brand New Day and maybe even Frank will soften up to the web-head.