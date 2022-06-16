Marvel Studios President Announces New Book About MCU-Focused Career

While Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has generally been the figurehead for the leadership of the company, he isn't far from the only important big wig involved in the process. Last year, the company promoted Victoria Alonso into a newly created position: president, physical and postproduction, visual effects, and animation production for Marvel Studios.

Within the announcement of her promotion, Feige noted how she "has been an incredible partner and part of [their] team since the very first Iron Man." The now-iconic producer had nothing but glowing words for Alonso, who has since continued her work, now helping to bring the MCU's fourth phase to life.

Most recently, she's been seen speaking out against Disney CEO Bob Chapek's controversial response to Flordia's "Don't Say Gay Bill", where she asked him to "please respect [all families, and] take a stand against all of these crazy outdated laws."

Now, it seems her next move will be to publish a book, one focused on her career—a good chunk of that being a part of the MCU.

Marvel Studios President Publishing Memoir

Variety revealed that Marvel Studios President of physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production, Victoria Alonso, is set to publish her first book. This book will be a memoir about her career in Hollywood after growing up in La Plata, Argentina, and helping to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alonso's story will be titled Possibility is Your Superpower, and alongside the announcement, Alonso released a statement saying how "your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love:"

"You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love... if you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”

The memoir is expected to hit shelves on May 2, 2023, and it will be available in both English and Spanish. All proceeds from the book will benefit St. Jude.

Alonso's Work is Just Beginning

Hopefully, Victoria Alonso's upcoming memoir will tell some great behind-the-scenes stories and provide the world with new insights into not only her personal process but that of Marvel Studios itself. If the most recent The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe book was any indication, there are still almost certainly plenty more untold stories of the MCU's long journey.

The real question is, given the massive slate of projects the company has on the horizon, when in the world will she be able to get the book done? This year still has five more Disney+ projects, two big-screen blockbusters, and then even more in the beginning of 2023.

Seeing as Feige seemingly still has the time to sleep, Alonso probably has access to the same time-bending tactics. The amount of work that both of them are able to achieve will never cease to amaze. Hopefully, there's plenty more to come from not only them but everyone else at Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios' most recent project, Ms. Marvel, is now streaming on Disney+.