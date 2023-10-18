Kevin Feige's Disagreements With Ex-Marvel Boss Victoria Alonso Just Got Revealed

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had some major disagreements with now-fired executive Victoria Alonso prior to her firing in March 2023.

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios parted ways with one of its founding executives, Victoria Alonso, after 17 years at the company. Alonso last served as president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation production, having been promoted from executive vice president of production in September 2021.

Alonso was terminated from her role at Marvel Studios in March 2023, while long-time colleague Kevin Feige did not intervene in, nor was part of, the decision regarding her firing.

Kevin Feige Disagreed with Ex-Marvel Studios Boss

Hailing from author Joanna Robinson, the new book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios tells the full story of the superhero studio, and notably offers new details about Victoria Alonso's conflicts with Kevin Feige.

The book noted how, almost a year before her departure, Alonso had "broken one of Feige's cardinal rules" after speaking publically against former Disney CEO Bob Chapek:

“Alonso had broken one of Feige’s cardinal rules: don’t speak out publicly against the company."

Alonso, who is lesbian herself, spoke out against Chapek in April 2022 after he failed to stand against Florida's anti-LGBTQIA+ "Don't Say Gay" bill which prevents the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools.

According to Variety, the now-fired executive's public comments against the Disney boss caused her to no longer be allowed to participate in MCU press.

The Marvel Studios book added how Feige told Alsonso she had "outgrown her role" and pushed her to "'keep her head down' and 'do the work:'"

"A source close to the matter said that later that year Feige suggested to Alonso that she had outgrown her role at Marvel. He reportedly cautioned her to “keep her head down” and “do the work.”

Alonso also "refused to act" on instruction to remove LGBTQIA+ symbols from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to allow for release in certain foreign markets, something which was later done anyway:

"In early 2023, Alonso refused to act on Marvel Studios’ request to remove LGBTQ pride symbols from Quantumania for foreign markets. The atmosphere at the studio was tense: the department of 'yes' had said 'no.' D’Esposito outsourced the VFX work anyway, an act Alonso regarded as a betrayal."

The ex-Marvel Studios boss' termination came in March 2023 due to her producer work on the Oscar-nominated Argentina, 1985 at rival studio Amazon, which marked a breach in her Disney contract.

After Alonso retained a lawyer for potential legacy action after her firing, a Disney spokesperson noted how she had committed an "indisputable breach of contract and a direct violation of company policy."

Alonso has since been accused of being "singularly responsible for Marvel's toxic work environment" toward VFX artists. The same report noted how she was "bigfooting all major creative decisions" at Marvel Studios, with even directors supposedly having their creative control stolen.

As Victoria Alonso had seemingly broken one of Kevin Feige's "cardinal rules," it now becomes more clear why he reportedly did not intervene in the firing of his 17-year MCU colleague, despite also not being involved in the decision.

Will Victoria Alonso's Exit Improve Marvel Studios?

Between the toxic work culture she was allegedly involved in creating, her public remarks against at-the-time Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and her breach of contract in developing Argentina, 1985, it becomes clear why it was time for Alonso to depart Marvel Studios after so many years.

A new executive has still yet to be appointed to replace Alonso, although Variety noted shortly after her exit how her expansive role covering post-production, visual effects, and animation may require more than one person to fulfill.

If Alonso was involved in creating a toxic culture that took creative control from directors and led to tough working conditions for VFX artists, one can only hope the studio is taking strides for improvements in the wake of her exit.

Last month, via Variety, Marvel Studios' VFX artists unanimously voted to unionize and set about plans to make a deal with the studio as they are "demanding fair pay for the hours they work, healthcare, a safe and sustainable working environment, and respect for the work they do.”

Marvel Studios' next movie release will come with The Marvels, which hits theaters next month on Friday, November 10. For now, new episodes of Loki Season 2 are hitting Disney+ weekly on Thursday nights.

