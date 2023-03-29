Ant-Man 3: Marvel Removed Gay Imagery to Avoid Ban (Report)

A report exploring the behind-the-scenes drama behind Victoria Alonso's untimely exit from Marvel Studio has revealed that Disney chose to remove gay imagery from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of its theatrical debut.

Marvel Removed Gay Imagery from Ant-Man

LGBTQ+ flag imagery in bottom-right corner

A new report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has revealed that Marvel Studios removed gay imagery from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania for its release in Kuwait.

The new tidbit came about in reference to the recent firing of Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso.

In a previous statement from Alonso's attorney, Patty Glaser, she stated that Alonso was "terminated" when she "critize[d] Disney" and "refused to do something she believed was reprehensible."

“Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible.”

THR noted that insiders believe this "reprehensible" act was a request by Kuwait to censor gay Pride references in Quantumania.

The situation occurred in January when Marvel executives went to an editor to blur out a storefront window that featured the word "Pride" and rainbow decorations. This set piece made it into two brief scenes with Paul Rudd's Scott Lang on a San Francisco Street.

Alonso, who oversaw visual effects and post-production at Marvel Studios, and is gay herself, refused to have her team make the edit. Marvel then went to an outside vendor to get the changes done.

Kuwait also had other changes made to the final film, including the removal of several references to alcohol and even the animated butt cheeks of the character MODOK.

