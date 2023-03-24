Why Disney Fired MCU Co-Founder, Revealed by New Report

The story behind Disney's firing of Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso has finally been explained.

Due to her 17-year tenure with the company and position as president of physical and post-production, visual effects, and animation, news of the longtime MCU producer's exit left the industry in shock when made public on Monday, March 20.

Since her departure comes amidst studio struggles and delays, accusations about Alonso's role in "Marvel's toxic work environment," particularly in terms of VFX, have dominated the conversation.

But on following news that Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman made the call to remove Alonso, a new report has finally revealed the why behind the MCU's latest shake-up.

The Reason Why Disney Fired Victoria Alonso

Victoria Alonso

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Victoria Alonso's Oscar-nominated drama Argentina, 1985 is responsible for Disney's dismissal of the MCU co-founder.

Since Amazon distributed the international legal drama, sources claim Alonso breached her 2018 contract stating that employees would not work for competing studios.

In addition, not only did Alsonso fail to ask permission to contribute to Argentina, 1985, but after Disney learned of her violation, she continued working on the film and contributed to its publicity.

Sources claim that Alsonso was reminded of her contract breach on multiple occasions but continued to promote the drama, including her appearance on the Oscars red carpet alongside Argentina, 1985 director, Santiago Mitre.

The fact Alsono was involved in promoting the drama while Marvel Studios churned out a record number of visual effects-heavy projects reportedly angered Disney as well.

The issue reportedly climaxed in the days following the Oscars and resulted in Disney's Alan Bergman, alongside Disney's legal and human resources department, making the decision to fire her.

