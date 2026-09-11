Marvel Studios Unveils New Codename for the MCU's Magneto

Marvel Studios has heavily spotlighted the X-Men in 2026, with Magneto front and center as one of the studio's most popular mutants. The character had a memorable run in animation in X-Men '97 Season 2 and is returning in live action as well, alongside a new codename. Ian McKellen is reprising the role he played for over a decade in the Fox X-Men films, where he was often the main antagonist. This time, the MCU is giving Magneto a title befitting the character.

Magneto makes his MCU debut in Avengers: Doomsday, and merchandise from the film's marketing push has revealed his intriguing new codename. The official description for Hasbro's Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Magneto action figure, an Amazon exclusive, lays out his role in the massive crossover event and dubs him the "Master of Magnetism":

"Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, must use his unparalleled powers to protect all of mutantkind from the impending end-of-the-world event."

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Those powers will reportedly be on display early in the film. According to insider Daniel Richtman, "Magneto is battling Tobey's villains" in the movie, which strongly suggests that Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man also appears. This is not the only intriguing report surrounding Magneto's role, either. McKellen himself let slip that his character "destroys New Jersey" in the film, pointing to a chaotic battle that pushes the Master of Magnetism to use his mutant abilities at full strength.

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The figure description also indicates that Magneto is not acting out of selfishness but is driven by a desire to protect the people he cares about, a departure from the villain role he has played over the years. It is no wonder another report from Richtman claims, "Magneto is the MVP of Avengers: Doomsday."

The X-Men teaser for Doomsday, released in January, also put a special focus on Magneto, who delivered an eerie monologue over shots of the X-Mansion in ruins, declaring, "Death comes for us all. It's all I know for sure."

Magneto's New MCU Codename Is an Essential Part of His Character

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Magneto has been described as the Master of Magnetism in the comics for decades, and most fans familiar with the lore behind the character know the title well. The MCU adopting it is a great touch and a fitting way to honor Ian McKellen's iteration. Magneto earned the moniker in his earliest Marvel Comics appearances, dating back to his debut alongside the original X-Men in The X-Men #1 in 1963.

The title is essential as it tells audiences just how incredible his magnetic powers are and how far above the many metal-manipulating characters in Marvel lore he stands. Magneto can manipulate all forms of magnetism, generate force fields, fire electromagnetic pulses, and assemble complex machinery in seconds. At his most extreme, he can control the iron in a person's bloodstream, an ability memorably depicted in X2: X-Men United when he tore the iron from a guard's blood to escape the plastic prison built to contain him. Few mutants can match that level of power; Magneto is, after all, classified as an Omega-level mutant.

If the MCU is using this codename, we will likely see Magnus at his most formidable. That would be essential, given that he and the other X-Men will be facing the most powerful incarnation of Doom ever put to page: God Emperor Doom, arguably the most menacing villain in Marvel Comics. The trailers have already shown the X-Men in trouble, which makes the presence of an experienced mutant like Magneto at the height of his power all the more important.