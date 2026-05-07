Marvel Studios Releases Its First-Ever Luke Cage Trailer

Marvel Studios officially unveiled its first-ever Luke Cage trailer following his surprise comeback at the tail-end of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 finale. After years of rumors and speculation, Daredevil: Born Again finally unveiled Mike Colter's first MCU appearance since Netflix's Jessica Jones Season 3 finale in 2019, integrating the character into the larger Marvel universe. Marvel's successful efforts to reintroduce the Defenders are now in full swing, with Luke Cage expected to play a prominent role alongside Iron Fist and Jessica Jones in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3.

Marvel Studios officially released a new Luke Cage trailer to celebrate the character's return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, highlighting the exact moment of his comeback in the finale.

The 39-second trailer first showed Jessica Jones and Daredevil's conversation about Mr. Charles' efforts to recruit superpowered individuals, alluding to Luke Cage taking the bait and agreeing to join the shadow ops program that deployed him overseas.

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The clip then showed Luke Cage arriving at the Alias Investigation office to reunite with Jessica and their daughter, Danielle. Luke was seen wearing a sharp tan suit and a yellow shirt, looking serious and a bit world-weary (which made sense given the complicated missions he had gone through overseas).

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The trailer ended with Luke reassuring Jessica that he's done with whatever mission Mr. Charles asked him to do, laying the groundwork for his eventual (and proper) return to the MCU in Daredevil: Born Again's third season.

Given that Bullseye was recruited by Mr. Charles at the end, it's reasonable to assume that Dex Poindexter was Luke Cage's replacement on the government-funded shadow team ops (read more about what Wilson Bethel told The Direct about Bullseye's MCU future here).

Watch Marvel Studios' Luke Cage trailer below:

Luke Cage returns in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2027.

Why Luke Cage Is The MCU's Next Important Defender

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Marvel Studios is clearly maximizing Mike Colter's return as Luke Cage by releasing his first-ever trailer, positioning him as the MCU's next pivotal Defender after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 heavily utilized the titular hero of Hell's Kitchen and Jessica Jones.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is set to push Luke Cage to the forefront, and there are many storytelling opportunities now that the Defender is back. Luke is now a completely changed hero because of the existence of his and Jessica Jones' daughter, which raises the stakes because their future enemies might target Danielle as leverage.

Moreover, Luke's overseas mission is deliberately left mysterious, with only vague hints dropped about the shadowy operation under Mr. Charles' purview. The clear change in him plants intriguing seeds for a future storyline.

This unresolved chapter is almost certain to be revisited, adding deeper layers to his character and tying directly into his larger arc in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 and beyond.

Luke's presence also allows the MCU to revisit Harlem and the Heroes of Hire dynamic with Danny Rand (Iron Fist), setting the stage for Marvel's street-level stories to be more prominent than ever. Overall, Luke serves as an important connective issue for the next phase of street-level MCU storytelling.