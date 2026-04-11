Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Its New 'Game of Thrones' Show

Daredevil: Born Again is an intriguing street-level crime drama built around blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his long, brutal war with Wilson Fisk. The show is free of the typical MCU multiversal shenanigans and rather centers around city blocks, courtrooms, and back-room political deals. This has always been the series’ identity, and Season 2, which recently premiered on Disney+, is leaning harder into it, especially the political aspect.

After three episodes, it is easy to see why Marvel's Head of Streaming, TV, and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, was quick to compare Season 2 to Game of Thrones. Showrunner Dario Scardapane echoed the same sentiment, and the internet also ran with it. But now that the season is actually here, it is worth asking whether this comparison holds up under any real scrutiny. The answer isn’t clear-cut and dry, but there's certainly a catch to Born Again Season 2 being Marvel Studios' Game of Thrones.

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One aspect of this season that Winderbaum pointed to was what he called a "palace intrigue-type" storytelling structure, where Mayor Fisk sits at the top of a corrupt empire, and the show tracks multiple characters maneuvering within and against that power structure. This highlights the political texture of Season 2, and you can feel it right from the first episode.

With Fisk now occupying City Hall rather than a penthouse, Born Again does operate with a kind of political architecture that most superhero television does not bother with. Fisk's Safer Streets Initiative and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force function like tools of institutional control. Characters like Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, a methodical operator tied to CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, operate in the same space that Fisk now dominates.

Lili Taylor's Governor Marge McCaffrey plays the role of an opposing political figure. In Episode 3, we see her frustrate Fisk by challenging him at every turn. So, of course, there are multiple intense political frictions beyond the typical hero versus villain trope of superhero shows. The series tracks competing agendas across multiple characters rather than just the main protagonist and antagonist.

The willingness to let dialogue and maneuvering carry scenes rather than action is also genuinely Game of Thrones-adjacent. There are complex characters on both sides of the conflict, a story about who holds power and what they do with it, and a narrative that refuses to treat morality as simple. These qualities give some truth to the comparison.

Daredevil: Born Again Is Very Different From Game of Thrones

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However, what makes comparing the two shows tricky is that Game of Thrones is a fantasy epic set across a continent, with a premise that begs the question: who will sit on the Iron Throne? It runs on dragons, magic, existential supernatural villains in the White Walkers, and wars involving tens of thousands of soldiers. The scale is just on a whole other level.

Daredevil: Born Again is a street-level crime show set in New York City. Its world does not include any of those things. The drama, as intriguing as it is, pales in comparison to GoT in terms of stakes. In Born Again, New York City is at risk, but in GoT, the entire world is involved. Who rules the Seven Kingdoms is important, and everyone wants to ascend the iconic throne forged from a thousand swords, although it looks so uncomfortable to sit on. In Born Again, however, things are very different. Fisk is just a pain in the behind, and the key players involved want to get rid of him. Matt Murdock, Karen Page, and the rest of the resistance aren’t interested in power; they only want a safer and peaceful New York.

Both shows are packed with loads of action and brutal fight scenes. Matt Murdock loves to break the bones of his enemies, and so does The Hound. But the approach to violence in each series is very different. GoT villains and protagonists prefer using Valyrian steel, dragonglass, wildfire, and, if you're Arya Stark, a slender, lightweight sword called Needle. This is because the battles are bigger and demand more than martial arts. In Born Again, the fights are smaller, so although Daredevil and Bullseye have their own fancy arsenal of weapons, a lot of their fights are hand-to-hand combat. The main villain, Fisk, hardly even uses a weapon when he fights, relying instead on brute force and a touch of wicked intent.

It's also worth noting the threat size in Game of Thrones. It is so huge that, at a point, the opposing factions that were once at each other's throats had to band together to fight The White Walkers. Born Again doesn’t have an enemy as big. Considering these points, it is difficult to categorize Daredevil: Born Again as Marvel’s equivalent to Game of Thrones. However, the political intrigue both carry makes the comparison hold some weight.