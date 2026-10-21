Marvel Studios Announces 4 New Female Superheroes Leading the MCU's Next Saga — Including Sadie Sink's Jean Grey & Inde Navarrette's Rogue

Marvel Studios' third saga, the Mutant Saga, is arriving soon, and the studio has now confirmed four all-new female superheroes it will place front and center. The MCU is gearing up for the end of its tumultuous Multiverse Saga, and naturally, interest in what comes next has soared. Avengers: Secret Wars, set to arrive on December 17, 2027, will reboot the MCU and usher in Saga 3. When it commences, several popular women heroes will play more significant roles than they ever have in their live-action history.

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Characters like Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, Gamora, and more have all played major leading roles in Marvel projects, charting stories that delivered both in emotional introspection and action-packed spectacle. Now, the baton will be passed to a refreshed lineup of female superheroes in the MCU's next stage of storytelling.

At Disney's D23 Entertainment Showcase in August, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Jake Schreier's X-Men reboot will open the Mutant Saga, announcing a May 5, 2028 release date. Feige went on to make even more interesting reveals, bringing the film's female cast members on stage. At least four fan-favorite female superheroes from the comics will appear, with three of the four making their MCU debuts.

The panel also confirmed Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, and a video-message surprise from Adam Driver as the villain Nathaniel Milbury. Beyond the X-Men presentation, Marvel also has Black Panther 3 dated for December 15, 2028, and that film, announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, will hand one returning female superhero an integral role, that being Letitia Wright's Shuri.

New Major Female Superheroes Appearing in the MCU's Third Saga

The most significant, and least surprising, female character confirmed for the Mutant Saga is Sadie Sink's Jean Grey. The character already debuted in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Sink delivered a stellar performance in a film that scored the biggest opening in box office history. While not new to the MCU, unlike some other upcoming characters, X-Men will be the first Marvel Studios production that sees Jean in the hero role.

Jean operated as a villain for a significant portion of that Brand New Day, taking on Spider-Man, the Department of Damage Control, and its director, Bill Metzger, played by Tramell Tillman. Her actions were born out of revenge for the death of her sister, Sara Grey, who died in Damage Control's custody. By the end, her encounter with Spider-Man set her on a different path away from vengeance.

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The movie closed with Jean on a bus out of New York, presumably headed for Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters and leaving Sadie Sink's short-lived villainous turn behind. Feige brought Sink on stage at D23 alongside her new co-stars. "It is so wonderful to be here and to finally be able to talk about this character after months of speculation," she told the crowd as she and Feige presented the rest of the cast.

Maya Boyd was then introduced to join Sadie Sink's Jean in the X-Men reboot, with Feige confirming she will portray Storm, the iconic weather goddess also known as Ororo Munroe. Boyd is a bold choice, a new face compared to previous Storm castings in the Fox continuity, which handed the role to established names like Halle Berry and Alexandra Shipp. Boyd is a 23-year-old Broadway performer with no major film credits to her name, so X-Men will mark her feature film debut. She looks the part, but a monumental task awaits her in portraying one of Marvel's most beloved female characters.

Storm first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum. Worshipped as a goddess in Kenya before joining the team, she grew into one of the X-Men's defining leaders. Judging by the roster Marvel put on display, the movie appears to be starting from the very beginning of the X-Men's formation. Jean Grey was Charles Xavier's first student, and Storm headlined the team's famous 1975 relaunch. Their storied friendship from the comics is expected to shine in the reboot.

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The biggest wild card among the female superheroes, Emma Frost, was also confirmed for Saga 3, making her MCU debut in the X-Men film. Samara Weaving was officially announced in the role at D23 following weeks of trade reports. Emma is hard to predict, a character who has played both villain and hero in X-Men stories. She debuted in Uncanny X-Men #129, created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, entering Marvel lore as the White Queen of the Hellfire Club, a ruthless telepath who ran the Massachusetts Academy and mentored her own team of young mutants, the Hellions.

A secondary mutation later let her transform her body into organic diamond, an ability she unlocked while surviving the Sentinel massacre on Genosha. Over time, she shifted from enemy to ally, joining the X-Men, co-running Xavier's school, and famously sharing a romantic history with Cyclops. January Jones played her in X-Men: First Class.

It is unclear whether Marvel will present her as a villain from the jump, especially given her history with Jean Grey and Scott Summers. She could just as easily begin as an ally before turning antagonist in one of the films Saga 3 introduces later.

Another complex female character, Rogue, was confirmed for Schreier's reboot. Obsession breakout star Inde Navarrette landed the role and walked the D23 stage alongside the rest of the cast. Before the event, speculation about Navarrette joining the MCU ran rampant, with rumors claiming she would play Mystique, talk she fed herself by naming Mystique as her dream role after revealing she had met with Schreier. In hindsight, it was the perfect misdirect.

Navarrette proved she can portray troubled, layered characters in Obsession, which recently crossed $500 million worldwide to become the highest-grossing original film of the decade, and that performance likely earned her Marvel's call.

Rogue first appeared in Avengers Annual #10 in 1981, created by Chris Claremont and Michael Golden. Raised by Mystique, Anna Marie began as a villain in the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Her skin-to-skin contact absorbs memories and powers. She even permanently siphoned flight and super-strength from Carol Danvers, which could inspire a similar encounter between Inde Navarrette and Brie Larson's heroes on the big screen.

She joined the X-Men in Uncanny X-Men #171 and grew into one of the team's most beloved members. Anna Paquin played Rogue throughout the Fox films, which left a large chunk of the character's lore untouched. Inde Navarrette's version is likely to be far more powerful than that take.

New heroes won't just be getting the spotlight in the third saga though, as Marvel Studios will also welcome back some returning characters. Letitia Wright is currently the only returning female MCU star who is confirmed to be getting a leading role in Phase 7.

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Details of Black Panther 3 were among the headline announcements of Marvel's summer, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Ryan Coogler returns to direct, with the film set to shoot on 70mm, a first for the MCU. David Jonsson was unveiled on stage as the next Black Panther, playing T'Challa II, the grown son of T'Challa introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's post-credits scene, in a cast that also includes Denzel Washington.

The announcement means a major role for Letitia Wright's Shuri, who hands the Black Panther mantle to her nephew. Shuri played a significant part in Wakanda Forever, stepping into her late brother's shoes. She now shifts into a mentor figure for Jonsson's character, a responsibility every bit as important as wearing the suit herself. She could even take on a new title, Aja-Adanna, which translates as "the Keeper of Wakandan Lore," a name she adopted in the comics after her own brief tenure as the Black Panther.