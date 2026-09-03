Marvel Studios Splits the Fanbase With First Photo Of Daredevil's New Costume

Marvel just split its fanbase with the first photos of Charlie Cox as Daredevil ahead of his 2027 return. The Man Without Fear will be back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, and his new suit has sparked chatter on social media. Since first playing Matt Murdock on Netflix’s Daredevil before moving into the MCU, Cox has worn numerous comic-inspired costumes, and his latest stands apart from earlier versions in ways that have some fans excited and others unconvinced.

The photos surfaced from the New York set of Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, which will arrive on Disney+ in March 2027. Cox was photographed filming in Downtown Manhattan, giving fans their clearest look at the new Devil costume. The new suit mixes black and red rather than choosing one color. Season 1 gave him a brighter red look, while Season 2 leaned into the black Shadowland-style costume from the comics.

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In theory, blending those two colors should work, but part of the fanbase isn’t sold. Some think Marvel should have committed to either red or black, with one fan writing, "Kinda wish the cowl was red." Others think the split is the right call.

The placement is what makes it interesting. The base is black, while red panels run along the shoulders, sides, and torso. The cowl stays mostly black, with deep red lines cutting through the sides and red lenses.

The gloves remain black, while the "DD" logo keeps the red shade it had in Season 2.

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It also comes across as an MCU spin on Matt’s 1990s black armor from Fall From Grace and the later Daredevil: Black Armor comic, not just a halfway point between the show’s first two suits.

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Other photos from the same set showed Daredevil beside Elodie Yung’s Elektra, confirming her return. Those images had much better lighting and showed the costume more clearly than the earlier night shots.

Some fans' opinions even softened after seeing them, with one person saying, "It really does look like comic shading."

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It is unsurprising that some fans prefer the Born Again Season 1 suit, given how strong that look was.

It was one of the reddest Daredevil suits Marvel has put on screen, a brighter take on the Netflix design with less heavy armor.

Season 2’s costume looked like that suit painted black, but it still had a distinct, eye-catching identity.

Will Charlie Cox's Daredevil Return To His Previous Costume Color

Marvel has experimented with various shades of Daredevil costumes since bringing Matt Murdock to life in live-action. The Born Again suits in Seasons 1 and 2 were instant hits with the fanbase, which raises the question of whether Marvel will return to those colors. The black suit feels less likely, because it was tied to a specific story rather than a simple style switch. In Born Again Season 2, Matt was an outcast, hidden and hunted by Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force. He adopted the black costume to work in the shadows and stay unseen. It served that purpose well, and with Fisk exiled and even sporting a thick beard, a full return feels unlikely, though a brief callback is always possible.

A red-style suit, on the other hand, is almost guaranteed to come back eventually, since that silhouette is Daredevil’s default look. Season 3 could even nod to it through the comic run it is drawing from, Devil in Cell Block D. There, Danny Rand wears the Daredevil suit in New York to create doubt around Matt’s identity while Matt is in prison.

In Born Again, Matt has already admitted he's Daredevil in open court, so that exact trick is redundant. Still, a red suit resurfacing as a symbol, a decoy, or a brief throwback would be a fun way to use that comic storyline without pretending the secret identity genie can go back in the bottle.