Marvel Studios’ Blade Reboot Casts Breakout Horror Star

Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Blade film cast a major horror star in its upcoming blockbuster.

Mahershala Ali's big MCU outing has been through the wringer. While the project was originally announced back in 2019, it took until late 2022 for the production to grind to a halt as Marvel looked to start fresh.

Marvel Studios ended up parting ways with both the original director and screenwriters, as they worked to ensure that Blade's proper debut is everything it should be.

Now a new casting report revealed a new horror favorite is now a part of the vampire hunter's first MCU story.

Mia Goth Joins Blade

Mia Goth

Deadline is reporting that Mia Goth, a recent breakout star in the horror genre, is now a part of Marvel Studios' Blade.

Details on her role were not given, but she'll be joining Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali in the upcoming reboot.

Both Marvel nor Disney did not offer a comment on the report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.