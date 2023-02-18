MCU Blade Writer Hypes Up Reboot With Spongebob Meme

A Marvel Studios screenwriter posted a Spongebob meme to promote the MCU's reboot of Blade.

This time last year, Marvel Studios' reboot of Blade, starring Mahershala Ali, was set to roll in cameras in the fall with the goal of a late 2023 release.

Following a change in director and writing staff, Blade's production was delayed, and the film received a new release date of September 6, 2024.

One of the writers retooling the now-2024 MCU film is Michael Starrbury, who now shared a humorous and encouraging update.

Marvel Writer Hypes Blade Progress

Michael Starrbury, who's rewriting the script for MCU's Blade, shared a Spongebob GIF of Patrick Star maniacally laughing in flames to describe his latest progress:

"Just wrote something in 'Blade' that made me do this:"

SpongeBob SquarePants

This isn't the first time the screenwriter expressed confidence about Marvel Studios' second run at Blade and its new team of creatives.

When he was first confirmed to be joining the reboot, Starrbury took to Twitter to praise his "amazing, incredibly smart team" and promised fans "a movie that you will love:"

"I'm lucky to be working with an amazing, incredibly smart team. I know there are a lot of Blade fans out there and we are going to do our best to give you a movie that you will love. Let's get it."

How This Spongebob Meme Helps Blade Perception

When Marvel Studios brought on Michael Starrbury and the film's new director Yann Demange, fans were glad to see that Marvel Studios was committed to getting Blade right.

But at the same time, the overhaul raised concerns and left fans wary of the project as opposed to optimistic.

Starrbury's social media post is actually helping to change Blade's narrative as it not only projects confidence but sparks fan curiosity.

While it's clear that the writer is still penning the script, recent rumors suggest that production is expected to begin in late May.

Between now and then, it will be interesting to see if the screenwriter will have any additional updates to share.

Blade arrives in theaters on September 6, 2024.