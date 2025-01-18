Marvel Fans Losing Their Minds Over Storm's New Hunky Superpowered Boyfriend

Storm wound up with a new superhero boyfriend in Marvel Comics, leading to a public outcry from a large sect of the fandom.

Over the years, Ororo Munroe has had her share of high-profile relationships in the comics with powerful significant others. Arguably, the most notable is the Black Panther, to whom she was married before a massive battle between the Avengers and X-Men split them up as they ruled over Wakanda.

Other runs have seen her next to characters like Forge (seen recently in X-Men '97), Cyclops, and even Quicksilver. Now, in her most recent printed run, her latest beau seems to be causing some to double-take.

Storm's New Boyfriend Causes Mayhem for Marvel Fans

Marvel Comics' Instagram page shared a new look at Storm #3, the latest issue of the comic, which is now on sale.

The post included an image from the issue showing Storm and her surprising new boyfriend, Wolverine, kissing passionately in a massive thunderstorm.

Marvel Comics

Written by Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck, this issue shows Storm as she is forbidden to use her powers for a week thanks to a mysterious spell.

This leads her to travel to Louisiana and blow off steam by practicing hand-to-hand combat with Wolverine. After that workout, they wind up sleeping together, although she sneaks out the next morning to meet Doctor Doom — all while her ex-husband, the Black Panther, is still in the picture.

This has led to some passionate reactions from fans in the comments on the Instagram page.

@theo.andrew8 favored the relationship, calling it "Better than scott x jean imo" and referencing the on-again/off-again affair between Wolverine and Jean Grey. That relationship was touched on once again in X-Men '97 behind the voice talents of Cal Dodd (Wolverine) and Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey).

@alyx_loves_horror also supported this hookup by saying, "Wolverine and storm is just so good I love it."

@worldofantoine thoroughly enjoyed the new issue of the comics, praising the "humanity" seen in the story:

"This issue was so good. Humanity on full display!"

However, not all the commentary was positive, as @_short4ever protested the relationship by commenting, "Hell nah that T'Challa's Girl." As noted above, Storm and T'Challa have often been lovers and partners in the comics, with Storm even ruling as the Queen of Wakanda.

Will Wolverine & Storm's Relationship Last?

As many fans know, this is not the first time Storm and Wolverine have been an item. The original animated X-Men series coupled them up during its "Days of Future Past" storyline. It was also replicated for certain scenes in 2014's live-action X-Men: Days of Future Past movie, which was revisited in the MCU.

However, whether their relationship will last this time is a complete mystery, particularly with Storm sneaking out quickly to find Doctor Doom. Doom and the Black Panther still seem to weigh heavily on Storm, and Wolverine is usually not one to settle down for long periods.

Although Storm admitted she was "not proud of [her] actions," all eyes will be on her in upcoming issues of Storm #3, as many wonder whether she and Wolverine will continue this.

While the reactions to their moment in this issue were undoubtedly mixed, this was not their first time as a duo, and their story may not be over yet.

Storm #3 is on sale from Marvel Comics.