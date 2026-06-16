Marvel Splits The Fanbase By Making This Non-Marvel Character Worthy of Mjolnir

Marvel Comics officially confirmed that a non-Marvel character is worthy of Mjolnir, joining the likes of Thor, Jane Foster, Vision, and many more. Thor's enchanted Uru hammer, Mjolnir, carries one of the most famous inscriptions in Marvel lore: "Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor." This enchantment acts as a mystical moral lock, preventing anyone lacking true worthiness from lifting or wielding the hammer, no matter how strong they may be. While some Marvel characters like Steve Rogers and Jane Foster proved their worthiness, an unexpected hero joined the fray in one of the latest issues from Marvel Comics.

Under the Marvel Comics banner, Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 serves as the long-awaited crossover of Kevin Smith's slacker duo, American Jay and Silent Bob, into the Marvel Universe proper. The story revolves around Doctor Doom's pursuit of Jay and Bob, prompting the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men to save them.

This issue revealed that Silent Bob is worthy of lifting Mjolnir. Following the end of the final battle, Thor was looking for his hammer, only to find Silent Bob casually holding it. This moment stunned Thor and the rest of the Avengers.

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While this is played for laughs and fan service, this reveal was not surprising, considering that Silent Bob was often seen as the moral compass of the titular pair. Having him be worthy of Mjolnir further solidified his good heart, elevating him as a character with a strong moral core.

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In the MCU, there are several characters worthy of lifting Mjolnir, starting with Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

In 2011's Thor, a young and arrogant Thor Odinson was stripped of his divine power and exiled to Earth. Thor regained his worthiness when he decided to go up against the Destroyer in order to protect Jane Foster and his allies, meaning that he was allowed to wield Mjolnir again.

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2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron revealed that Vision can lift Thor's hammer, confirming his noble synthetic soul (he did this moments after he was born).

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Avengers: Endgame's climax revealed that Steve Rogers was worthy to lift Mjolnir in the fight against Thanos, proving his pure heart and moral compass.

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In Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster becomes Mighty Thor and wields Mjolnir, showcasing courage and sacrifice while battling cancer.

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In Marvel Comics, there are unusual characters deemed worthy of Mjolnir, such as Throg, Gwenpool, and even Wonder Woman.

Throg is the heroic frog version of Thor, who actually appeared in Loki Season 1. He is worthy of Mjolnir for his courage and loyalty in protecting the innocent and his frog colony from various threats. Throg proves that worthiness isn't about size or power level; instead, it's about character.

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While not technically worthy, Gwenpool wielded Mjolnir through a clever workaround in Gwenpool Strikes Back (2019) #4. She stole Thor's severed arm from a previous story and wore it like a glove to grasp the hammer, then used it to smack the Hulk. The fact that this even worked at all served as a nod to her resourcefulness, quick thinking, and heroic intent.

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In the 1996 Marvel vs. DC crossover event (which is actually non-canon to the main Marvel continuity), Wonder Woman successfully picked up Mjolnir and even transformed into a Thor-like figure while fighting Storm. However, she ultimately discarded it, feeling it would make the fight unfair.

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Jay & Silent Bob: Jays of Future Past #1 is written by Kevin Smith with art by Giuseppe Camuncoli and additional contributions from Cam Smith, Roberto Poggi, Marcio Menyz, and Erick Arciniega.

Why Silent Bob's Mjolnir Worthiness Is Splitting the Fanbase

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While Silent Bob's worthiness was played as a comedic, meta payoff in Kevin Smith's new Marvel crossover one-shot, it seems not everyone was a fan of the decision to place a non-Marvel character as worthy of such a powerful weapon like Mjolnir.

Some saw it as Kevin Smith inserting himself into Marvel lore in a self-aggrandizing way, cheapening the stakes and the concept of worthiness that fans take seriously. Others even tie it directly to fatigue with Kevin's work, or view the whole crossover as not under the umbrella of serious Marvel storytelling (meaning it doesn't count).

However, other fans defended Kevin Smith's decision, arguing that it makes sense for this event to happen because it fits the story's comedic tone and the lore established for Silent Bob's character. As the moral center of the Jay and Silent Bob stories, Bob is a fundamentally good-hearted guy, meaning that he has a pure heart and is worthy of lifting Mjolnir.

Ultimately, the split highlights tensions in modern comics fandom, and the divide isn't really about Silent Bob. It's a fight between comic purists and a more inclusive group that values entertainment and creator passion over strict rules.