Marvel's Most-Wasted Phase 4 Actress Gets Cast In Next Movie - And This One Should Do Them Justice

Black Widow actress Rachel Weisz is considered by many MCU fans as one of the most wasted actresses from Phase 4, but her starring role in an upcoming franchise revival should finally give her the spotlight she deserves. Weisz played a prominent role in Black Widow as Melina Vostokoff, a former Red Room program assassin with close ties to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as her surrogate mother figure. While Melina did have solid moments in the Phase 4 movie, some would argue she ended up more of a side character, as Black Widow focused more on Natasha and Yelena Belova's dynamic.

Weisz's potential as an actress was clearly wasted in Black Widow, but her redemption will soon arrive with her imminent return to another action-adventure franchise, The Mummy. Variety shared Weisz's return in an upcoming The Mummy sequel, alongside fellow Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser, that is slated to premiere in theaters on May 19, 2028.

Universal

Weisz will reprise her role as Egyptologist Evelyn O’Connell in the upcoming fourth installment. The award-winning actress' return to The Mummy franchise has the potential to redeem her wasted potential in Black Widow because she is set to portray arguably her most iconic and beloved character.

Evelyn O'Connell is a brilliant English Egyptologist and librarian who eventually married Fraser's Rick O'Connell after surviving a deadly expedition to the lost city of Hamunaptra. In the sequel, The Mummy Returns, it was revealed that she had a past-life connection to Nefertiri, the pharaoh's daughter. She was recast in The Mummy 3 with Maria Bello taking over the role.

Weisz's role in The Mummy essentially flips the script, as she is in a starring, lead role, unlike being sidelined and underutilized in Black Widow and in the larger MCU.

Melina Vostokoff has not been in the MCU properly since her live-action debut in Black Widow. While she did return in What If...? Season 2 on Disney+, Weisz was replaced by Kari Wahlgren in the Mech Avengers episode of Season 3 and later in Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Studios

Melina Vostokoff could have been better utilized in the MCU, as the franchise did with David Harbour's Red Guardian in future projects like Thunderbolts* and Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, Red Guardian is an official member of the New Avengers, and the team would've been more impactful if Melina were part of it due to her experience and expertise in combat.

Instead of fading into obscurity, Melina could've appeared in other grounded shows like Hawkeye as a mentor to Yelena, guiding her to become a better person rather than being blinded by Val's missions. Doomsday could've brought back Melina and reunited her with Yelena and Red Guardian as a way to honor Natasha for a high-stakes mission to save everyone.

Why Rachel Weisz’s Return in The Mummy Is Her Perfect Redemption

Rachel Weisz's return to The Mummy franchise is poised to erase her underutilized potential in Black Widow and the MCU, as she reprises a high-profile, fan-favorite character.

Weisz showcased her skills as an actress, from her comedic timing to her immense chemistry with Brendan Fraser's Rick. If anything, returning as Evelyn after 25 years allows the actress to reclaim her glory and possibly expand on a portrayal that already highlighted her strengths.

The timing of The Mummy 4's release during Summer 2028 is also the perfect way to amplify Weisz's talent, reassert her star power in a major franchise, and counter the narrative of underutilization from her MCU stint.