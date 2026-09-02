Marvel’s Next Iron Man Solo Project Is Confirmed To Feature 4 MCU Villains

Marvel has a new Iron Man project in the works, and it's bringing in a selection of villains from the character's rogues' gallery. Iron Man has become a cornerstone of Marvel largely thanks to Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of the character in the MCU, but even as the actor moves on from the character in the movies, Iron Man is continuing to feature front and center in new projects.

The next of these is Marvel's Iron Man, a new single-player, third-person action-adventure video game developed by EA Motive and Marvel Games. The game was first announced almost four years ago, and very little has been heard about it since, until recently, when some in-progress footage for Marvel's Iron Man leaked online. The footage revealed not only more details about how the new Iron Man game would play, but also some of the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that Tony Stark will interact with.

EA Motive

While EA and Marvel Games have yet to release the footage, new official Marvel's Iron Man social media accounts recently acknowledged the leak as seemingly being legitimate, saying, "Well, that didn’t go as planned. But now you know, and we’ve got a lot more to show you. See you when we’re ready."

While it could be some time before the studios are ready to present official trailers for the game, the leaked footage reveals at least six blink-and-you'll-miss-them villains that players will go up against in Marvel's Iron Man, when it eventually comes out.

MCU Villains Confirmed for Motive's Iron Man Game

Iron Monger

Marvel Studios

The very first major villain to go up against Tony Stark in the MCU's first Iron Man movie was his friend and colleague, Obadiah Stane, who created the rival giant armored suit, the Iron Monger, to compete with Stark's new superhero tech.

The Iron Monger's sheer size and strength make him a formidable opponent for Iron Man, but as the movie proved, Stark's speed and agility aid him in the fight. Players will get to live out this fight for themselves, with Marvel's Iron Man set to introduce Obadiah Stane, and therefore likely Iron Monger, into the narrative.

Whiplash

Marvel Studios

Iron Man 2 brought in a new villain for Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, this time in the form of Mickey Rourke's Ivan Vanko, a technology genius who replicates Stark's Arc Reactor tech to power his own vicious electric whips. Marvel's Iron Man seems to be drawing on another familiar villain again for its upcoming narrative, with Whiplash briefly sighted in the leaked footage.

Justin Hammer

Marvel Studios

Not all of Iron Man's greatest foes wear suits of armor, and that was made clear in Iron Man 2 by Sam Rockwell's Justin Hammer, a rival tech genius who seeks to eliminate his competition, including Tony Stark, by outfitting his contractors with dangerous weapons. In the MCU, Hammer was responsible for allowing Ivan Vanko to turn himself into Whiplash.

In the video game footage, a character model who looks suspiciously like Justin Hammer is spotted briefly, suggesting Stark's longtime foe will be present in the story.

Ultron

Marvel Studios

While not physically shown in the leaked footage, a title card reading "Executive Producer Ultron" hints that the AI villain is bound to be involved in Marvel's Iron Man.

Featured in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron and the upcoming VisionQuest, Ultron is an advanced and dangerous artificial intelligence program created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner to protect the world, but takes that order a little too literally and turns on the Avengers. Ultron is another of Stark's greatest creations, so it wouldn't be too difficult to imagine that the villain could be included in the next Iron Man solo project.

Marvel Comics Villains Featured in Marvel's Iron Man Game

Blizzard

Marvel Comics

The footage for Marvel's Iron Man game also featured hints of several villains who have not yet been included in the MCU. One of these is the Marvel Comics character Blizzard, a former Stark Industries employee who creates himself a cold-generating suit. Iron Man proved that ice can be a significant hurdle for Stark's Iron Man suit, so a cold-generating villain could be quite the test for players in Marvel's Iron Man.

Crimson Dynamo

Marvel Comics

Another of Iron Man's formidable foes who uses a giant suit of armor to their advantage, like Iron Monger, is Crimson Dynamo. Typically from Russia or the Soviet Union, the Crimson Dynamo mantle has been carried by several characters in Marvel Comics, but all use a large, powerful metal suit, which Iron Man is seen being slammed around in the footage for Marvel's Iron Man.

Madame Masque

Marvel Comics

The supervillain Madame Masque, aka Whitney Frost, is a common enemy and sometimes love interest to Iron Man in Marvel comics. Madame Masque wears a mask to cover her disfigured face and relies on hand-to-hand combat skills and expert marksmanship to defeat her enemies.

While she hasn't been featured in the MCU, her role in Marvel's Iron Man will join the ranks of other mediums she's appeared in, including 2008's Iron Man game, Agent Carter, and the animated series Avengers Assemble.