Why Michael Keaton Doesn’t Watch Marvel Movies

Michael Keaton is an all-time great in the world of comic book movies. For one, he embodies one of the most famous adaptations of The Batman. This take is so popular that Warner Bros. even decided to bring him back in the upcoming film The Flash to replace Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight.

DC isn’t the only place where he’s worked, as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s best villains is the Vulture, played by none other than Keaton himself.

The character first debuted in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and then went on to be a part of one of the most damaging and embarrassing post-credits scenes that the industry has seen in some time—completely not his fault, however.

While the actor may have been involved in more than one massive project in the genre, fans might be surprised to learn that he doesn’t actually watch those types of movies.

Keaton Doesn’t Partake in Superheroes

Marvel

While talking with Variety, Batman and Vulture actor Michael Keaton confirmed a surprising fact: he’s never seen an entire version of a superhero movie from start to finish.

The actor exclaimed that he “[isn’t] highbrow” but that he simply has “other shit to do” a majority of the time:

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other. And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that… It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something and think it is great, and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton noted that he simply “never got around” to watching all of those films:

“After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire [comic book] movie… I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world. When I went down to do the Marvel things in Atlanta … It’s an entire city dedicated to Marvel … They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”

Could Keaton Change His Ways?

Many fans are likely to be disappointed to hear how the actor doesn’t keep up with one of the genres that made him a pop culture icon. Could he potentially start being better attuned to the landscape once The Flash releases and he becomes one of the most important faces of the DCEU?

Previously, the actor has stated how he was admittedly confused by the world of Marvel. At the time, audiences didn’t quite know what was the cause of his confusion—but his scene in Morbius then revealed why that might be the case.

It also doesn’t help with how messy everything has been over at Warner Bros.. For example, his character had to be replaced in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom thanks to The Flash’s delay.

So, while he may be returning as Batman, the situation has gotten increasingly rough and confusing, which isn’t likely to convince Keaton to try and keep on top of it all.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release on March 17, 2023, while The Flash arrives three months later, on June 23.