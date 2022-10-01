The MCU's Newest MacGuffin Just Got Introduced by Marvel (Photo)

The MCU is known for its long history of using MacGuffin-style items to help drive the story forward, particularly seen in the Infinity Saga. The biggest of those MacGuffins came with the six Infinity Stones introduced in six movies between Phase 1 and Phase 3, all leading to Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos went on his own hunt for all of them.

There are already rumors about what the next set of MacGuffins in the MCU will be, which fans have reportedly already seen throughout most of Phase 4. This includes Kamala Khan's bangle from Ms. Marvel and the Ten Rings from Simu Liu's first Shang-Chi movie, although it's still unclear how they will tie together in the upcoming battle against Kang the Conqueror.

Now, ahead of the newest MCU release on Disney+, the Werewolf by Night Halloween special, fans have a new look into the MCU's latest upcoming MacGuffin that will drive this unique story forward in the streaming sphere.

Werewolf by Night Brings New MCU MacGuffin

Disney released new still images from Werewolf By Night: A Marvel Studios Special Presentation, showing off the series' new MacGuffin item.

Harriet Sansom Harris' Verusa is seen pointing to a container featuring a bright red stone in the middle, which appears to be glowing amidst the black & white footage.

Marvel Studios

Looking more closely at the artifact, it appears to be the MCU's take on the Bloodgem, an oft-used MacGuffin throughout Marvel Comics.

Marvel Studios

This gem gives its wearer incredible powers, including enhanced speed, strength, durability, and even psychic powers. It's often been a treasure that Ulysses Klaue has gone after, and it also has ties to Elsa Bloodstone from the Halloween special and even Deadpool.

Marvel Comics

Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone was featured in another image, looking ahead of her as something likely terrifying comes her way.

Marvel Studios

Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack Russell sees the spotlight as well, looking worse for wear and donning some interesting markings on his face.

Marvel Studios

How Will the Bloodstone Fit Into the MCU?

Although it's not too surprising to see a new MacGuffin taking the spotlight in the MCU, it's difficult to tell how it will fit into the overarching narrative of Marvel's first Halloween Special.

With this special being just over 50 minutes long, fans are hoping that the Bloodstone gets its fair share of screen time and development as a part of the plot. And with it being a MacGuffin, there's a chance it could pop up again in a later MCU project as well, particularly with spookier new entries like Blade in development for release.

This plot detail hasn't come up in any of the reviews for Werewolf by Night yet, although the reception has been overwhelmingly positive thus far for the new Disney+ entry. Once it premieres in early October, fans will find out more about how the Bloodstone fits into the larger MCU, especially as it becomes the latest important MacGuffin to keep track of.

Werewolf By Night: A Marvel Studios Special Presentation will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 7.