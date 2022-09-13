Marvel's Kevin Feige Is Influencing Netflix's Stranger Things Universe Expansion

Netflix's Stranger Things recently finished off its massive fourth season, but the anticipation surrounding its future is still high due to its final batch of episodes along with a rumored expansion.

The Duffer Brothers have been teasing spinoff ideas for the franchise in the past years, but the pair still hasn't shared them with anyone. Despite that, Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler, has already guessed what the spinoff will be about, but the creators and producers of the series have been tight-lipped about it.

When it comes to the topic of a shared universe, it is expected that the main subject of discussion would be centered around the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its leader, Kevin Feige.

Now, a new interview has revealed that Feige has given some guidance to the Stranger Things franchise regarding its planned approach of branching out.

Kevin Feige's Indirect Role in Stranger Things Expansion

Stranger Things & Marvel

Speaking with Variety on the Emmys red carpet, Stranger Things executive producer and director Shawn Levy revealed that they are currently "building out" the STCU (Stranger Things Cinematic Universe).

Aside from the aforementioned spinoff, it was also reported that the Duffer Brothers are working on a stage play as well.

Levy, who is working on the MCU's Deadpool 3 as its director, also shared that his time with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige during the film's development allowed him to learn a lot about how to "manage a universe:"

“Yes, we are building out the STCU, and now that I’m spending time with [chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment] Kevin Feige, I’m learning a lot about how to manage a universe. So I’m taking those skills and applying them to the STCU.”

Meanwhile, Levy was also asked if there could be a crossover between Deadpool and Stranger Things. The Free Guy director hilariously pointed out that he and Ryan Reynolds are "trying to figure out" how that would work on-screen:

“Funnily enough, [“Deadpool” star] Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’-‘Stranger Things’ crossover. We haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.”

However, in a tweet, Levy admitted that he was only joking about his passing comment regarding a Deadpool and Stranger Things crossover, saying:

"Wade Wilson can’t stand the sight of blood, unless it’s his own or his enemies. Nose- bleeds are a hard Pass. No DP/ST crossover coming, folks. Sorry my dumb joke led to misleading headlines."

Will Stranger Things Achieve the MCU's Success?

Stranger Things already has a massive fan following, but it needs consistent storytelling in order to sustain that. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's guidance is a promising development, and his tips would definitely help executive producer Shawn Levy and the Duffer Brothers to widen the scope of the franchise.

Given that there is only one spinoff that is planned, Levy's remark could hint that the producers are mapping out more projects for its shared universe.

In April 2022, Ross Duffer teased that the spinoff will "feel like its own distinct thing" and will not retread "what we’ve already done."

In a way, Duffer's comment actually echoed what the MCU is doing in Phase 4, with Feige saying that "the intention" of the slate is to differentiate these projects from one another with unique tones.

That said, it seems that the Stranger Things franchise is on the right track, and Feige's guidance will only help maintain the consistency that is needed in order for it to succeed.

Stranger Things Season 4 is streaming on Netflix.