Marvel Officially Unveils the New Female Falcon - And She Looks Great

Marvel has introduced a bold new take on the Falcon, this time reimagined as a female hero, and fans are excited by her first look. Traditionally, the mantle of Falcon has belonged to Sam Wilson, Captain America's trusted ally in the comics and on screen, where Anthony Mackie has brought the character to life in the MCU. This latest reveal signals Marvel's continued commitment to expanding its roster of heroes in exciting and bold new directions.

New artwork from The Ultimates #21 has revealed the first look at a female version of Falcon in Marvel's 6160 Ultimate Universe. The sketch shows the hero sporting mechanical wings, a sleek goggle-style mask, and what looks like a star emblem on the left side of her chest, a clear nod to the classic Falcon design.

Marvel Comics

The reveal continues writer Deniz Camp and artist Juan Friger's trend of bold reinventions within the Ultimate Universe, where familiar heroes are being reimagined amid a drastically reshaped world order.

A zoomed-in image of the reinvented Falcon shows how fantastic this mystery character looks, with flowing hair, natural-looking wings, and a fierce demeanor.

Marvel Comics

The female Falcon's appearance in The Ultimates #21 had actually been teased months earlier in Ultimate Universe: One Year In, where only the suit was shown. At the time, many fans assumed the armor belonged to this universe's version of Sam Wilson, but the new art confirms that isn't the case.

Marvel Comics

Instead, the reveal introduces a completely new character taking on the Falcon mantle, marking the first female iteration of the hero.

Marvel Comics

Interestingly, Marvel has explored a female version of Sam Wilson before, most notably through Samantha Wilson from the Spider-Gwen Earth-65 universe, who served as that reality's Captain America and even mentored a male clone that became her world's Falcon.

Marvel Comics

In the MCU, the Falcon mantle began with Sam Wilson's debut in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where Mackie was introduced as the former Air Force pararescue trooper who became Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) trusted ally.

Over the next several films, including Civil War and Infinity War, Sam established himself as a key Avenger before inheriting Captain America's shield at the end of Endgame.

Marvel Studios

His internal struggle with that responsibility became the focus of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which also introduced Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) as his eventual successor.

By the time of Captain America: Brave New World arrives in 2025, Sam is firmly Cap with a new Falcon by his side.

Marvel Studios

The Falcon is clearly a major part of the MCU, with the mantle continuing to thrive through different characters, much like Captain America's legacy. Sam's new Avengers team, which includes Torres' Falcon, is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, further solidifying the character's importance at Marvel Studios.

With The Ultimates exploring fresh, alternate takes on familiar heroes, fans are eager to see who this new female Falcon is in Marvel Comics, and whether she's a brand-new face or a reimagined version of a character audiences already know.

Could Falcon Be Female in the MCU?

If the MCU were to debut a female version of Falcon, it would most likely come from an alternate universe, similar to how Marvel Comics introduced the new 6160 iteration in The Ultimates.

Marvel Studios has already shown a willingness to explore gender-swapped versions of classic heroes across different timelines and realities. Most recently, Eyes of Wakanda made history by introducing the franchise's first female Iron Fist, voiced by Jona Xiao, centuries before Danny Rand's well-known story.

The trend goes back years, with examples like Tilda Swinton's portrayal of the Ancient One in Doctor Strange and Taskmaster in Black Widow, both reimagined from their original male comic counterparts.