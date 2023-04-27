Disney+ Reveals Mature TV Rating for Marvel’s Next Show

Marvel just revealed the rating for its next Disney+ show, and its more mature than many fans expected.

The maturity of Marvel's content on Disney+ has been a topic of debate since the company began using the platform to stream its TV shows.

The MCU's Phase 4 largely featured family-friendly content through the streaming service, making most of the content available to watch for any age.

Until now, only two MCU projects on Disney+ had been deemed too mature for children. Now, it seems the first series in Marvel's Phase 5 will join that club.

Disney+'s Secret Invasion Gets Mature TV Rating

It's been revealed that the TV rating for Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion is 16+, according to the series' landing page on Disney+ UK.

Disney+

This may come as a surprise to some fans as Marvel most successful shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye carry a 12+ rating.

In fact, Secret Invasion joins Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night as the only MCU projects on the streaming platform that have received a rating this mature.

The full list of MCU entries and their respective ratings on Disney+ UK can be seen below:

WandaVision : 12+

: 12+ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : 12+

: 12+ Loki : 12+

: 12+ What If…? : 12+

: 12+ Hawkeye : 12+

: 12+ Moon Knight : 16+

: 16+ Ms. Marvel : 12+

: 12+ She-Hulk : 12+

: 12+ Werewolf by Night : 16+

: 16+ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: 12+

Marvel Making More Mature TV for Disney+

Considering Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night are easily the two most violent features in Phase 4, Secret Invasion may match that theme as fans can expect more mature Marvel moments.

In fact, Moon Knight was originally set to be rated 12+ in the UK, but a last-minute change made its rating 16+ instead. With that in mind, Secret Invasion may be the first MCU show intended to be for audiences 16+, adding even more excitement to the potential inclusion of more mature action and dialogue.

The Skrulls may not appear as much of a threat right now thanks to the charming charisma of Ben Mendelsohn's Talos, but the group he led in the '90s were shown as violent and ruthless as they fought for their survival in Captain Marvel.

Trailers for the upcoming suspense series have teased the violence of the new rebel Skrull leader Gravik, and the mature rating on Disney+ may allow Secret Invasion to lean further into the ruthless war tactics the alien race will use if they deem it necessary.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ on June 21.