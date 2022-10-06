Disney+ Reveals Restricted Rating for Marvel’s Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios’ first Special Presentation is due to drop on Disney+ Friday, October 7. Werewolf by Night clocks in at roughly an hour long and is meant to serve as a sort of Halloween MCU installment.

The special sees a group of monster hunters who convene after the demise of their leader only to discover that a supernatural creature exists among them. As such, Werewolf by Night was made to be scary, with many early reviews calling it the most violent thing the MCU has done yet.

With all the violence and frightening tones present here, it would make sense to give Werewolf by Night a higher age rating, so as to tell parents that it may not be something suitable for kids or to warn those who aren’t comfortable with horror.

Marvel

Well, it seems as though the Australian Classification Board has those bases covered.

Disney+ Australia Gives Werewolf MA15+ Rating

The Australian version of Disney+ added a rating to Marvel’s upcoming Halloween special Werewolf by Night (via Reddit). The special is officially rated MA15+ in Australia:

Disney+

In comparison, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a lower rating of MA:

Disney+

According to the Australian Classification Board, which oversees the ratings for media broadcast in the country, the MA15+ designation is reserved for content that contains “realistic violence of medium intensity.” Under this particular rating, “strong violence” is also allowed, but if there is blood involved, it needs to be “infrequent or justified by context.”

Werewolf by Night Not for Faint of Heart

Certainly, with that kind of warning in place, it’s safe to say that Werewolf by Night won’t be suitable for small children and those who are easily frightened.

If the trailer is anything to go on, violence is definitely present in the MCU special, but it seems that the studio was able to skirt the issue a bit and get away with more than it typically does by making the whole project black and white.

So far, those who have watched Werewolf by Night have indeed been raving about it, remarking that it feels fresh and introduces interesting elements to the MCU mythos while also delivering some season-appropriate thrills and chills.

Marvel Studios’ Werewolf by Night arrives on Disney+ Friday, October 7.