Marvel Unveils David Harbour's Next Red Guardian Costume for Phase 6

David Harbour's new Red Guardian outfit for Phase 6 in Avengers: Doomsday has finally been revealed in intricate detail. Harbour made his debut as Alexei Shostakov in 2021's Black Widow, which eventually led to him reprising his role in 2025's Thunderbolts* and now in Avengers: Doomsday. Red Guardian is known as the Russian equivalent of Captain America and as the adoptive father of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Alexei takes great pride in wearing his red star Red Guardian suit throughout Thunderbolts*, while his teammates prefer to keep a low profile. The fashion focus of Harbour's superhero was elevated even further after the Thunderbolts were promoted to the New Avengers, and he gained a brand-new look, which he'll carry into Avengers: Doomsday.

Red Guardian's new costume was officially revealed in full on the show floor at Disney's D23 Expo, marking his third live-action superhero suit in Phase 6 of the MCU. The eye-catching outfit that Harbour will wear in Avengers: Doomsday is a vibrant orange, red, and black jumpsuit, with blue highlights.

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Branded with the "New Avengerz" over the chest and the official New Avengers logo, the jumpsuit is complemented by a backward hat and sunglasses. The outfit also features sponsor logos from Heineken, Tide, Peloton, Xbox, and Barbasol.

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Red Guardian's new fit is topped off with equally vibrant sneakers in blue, black, and orange, featuring speckled patterning.

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This look was first seen in Thunderbolts*' post-credit scene, which was confirmed to be a moment filmed by the Russo Brothers during Avengers: Doomsday production. The clip showed the antihero team in their roles as the newly announced New Avengers. Many of the team members had received updated looks, but Red Guardian was leaning the hardest into the fame and fortune of being an Avenger, with an outfit to match.

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In the scene, Alexei tries to lean into the name on his outfit, New Avengerz, as a way for the New Avengers to avoid the copyright issue they've encountered after Sam Wilson filed for the rights to the team name. "Avengerz with a Z, there is no copyright," he tells his teammates. Alexei then tries to push his suit design on the entire team, telling them he has one for all of them. The team rejects the idea.

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The new costume is in stark contrast to what Red Guardian previously wore in Thunderbolts*, which was a more protective red suit with a prominent star on the chest.

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Harbour's look was different again in Black Widow, which took place almost 11 years before Thunderbolts*. The suit is similar in design has more pronounced reds and whites, and a variation on the chest-piece design. Shostakov reclaims it after returning from prison to Melina's farmstead and squeezes back into the old suit from his prime.

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Shostakov has also been featured in more casual outfits in the MCU, such as his prison attire after Yelena and Natasha break him out of a Russian holding facility. Thunderbolts* also picks up with the former hero after he's let himself go, and has become a hermit, living at home in singlets and sweatpants.

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Red Guardian's superhero suit is seen in its prime in the animated What If...? series on Disney+, with Harbour returning to voice the character in an alternate universe episode that sees Red Guardian stop Winter Soldier's attempt to kill the Starks.

Marvel Animation

Red Guardian is also featured in his iconic red outfit in the What If...? spin-off Marvel Zombies, where Alexei Shostakov has succumbed to the zombie virus and turns on his fellow Avengers.

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Red Guardian's personality and self-worth is often tied to his outfit design in the MCU, and he's quite fond of his superhero suit. Alexei is one of the few New Avengers who is truly taking advantage of the fame and fortune that comes with being one of Earth's mightiest heroes, and his new Avengers: Doomsday outfit confirms the character is just as in love with the idea of being a hero and being a part of a united team as ever.

Now that Marvel Studios has promoted the New Avengerz look in conjunction with Avengers: Doomsday, it's confirmed that this is what Harbour will wear as his character in the film, for at least some of the time. Although it's likely he'll receive a costume change once the New Avengers are called into action, as the New Avengerz look is fashion-forward, rather than combat-appropriate.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026. Harbour will be joined by his Thunderbolts* co-stars, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Lewis Pullman, Sebastian Stan, and Hannah John-Kamen.

What Role Will Red Guardian Play in Avengers: Doomsday?

Red Guardian's role, like most of the plot of Avengers: Doomsday, is being kept closely under wraps, although it's known that Harbour will be in the film and Avengers: Secret Wars as well.

Marketing for Avengers: Doomsday has confirmed that the Thunderbolts/New Avengers will be one of the integral teams in the new Avengers film. After the group was unexpectedly proclaimed the new Avengers by the government, they find themselves in conflict with Sam Wilson, who is building a rival superhero team. This conflict will no doubt be brushed aside once the real threat of Doctor Doom arrives.

As for where Alexei stands on that debate, Harbour told Entertainment Weekly at Comic-Con that the split is "trouble for sure," and that the New Avengers "approach things differently than those guys." However, in typical Red Guardian style, Shostakov will be a blind defender of his team, with Harbor revealing, "We are right, but not everyone agrees with us."

"I mean, there’s trouble for sure. We definitely approach things differently than those guys and we have different ideas about how to do things. I mean, clearly, we are right, but not everyone agrees with us."

Red Guardian has been rarely glimpsed in the footage for Avengers: Doomsday outside of the main meeting room, where the Avengers, New Avengers, and Fantastic Four are seen meeting. He does not appear in the sequence with the Talokans and Wakandans, which features his fellow New Avengers, but it's unclear whether the scene crops out Harbour's character or if he's absent for another reason.

Harbour has also hinted at there being a new love triangle forming in Avengers: Doomsday in the sense of a bromance between Red Guardian, Winter Soldier, and US Agent. It seems that, no matter his role in Avengers: Doomsday, Red Guardian will continue to uphold the New Avengers' team spirit, which could seep into other superhero teams in the film as well.